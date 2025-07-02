England Women’s Euro 2025 Fixtures: Dates, Opponents and What to Expect

England Women’s Euro 2025 Campaign Kicks Off in Switzerland

The countdown is on as the England Women’s national football team, also known as the Lionesses, prepare to kick off their campaign at the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 in Switzerland. This highly anticipated tournament runs from 2 July to 27 July 2025, bringing together the top teams in Europe in what promises to be a thrilling summer of football.

England are drawn into Group D, where they’ll face fierce competition against France, Netherlands, and Wales. All eyes will be on the Lionesses as they aim to reclaim their European title after winning the tournament in 2022.

England Women’s Group D Fixtures – Key Dates

🗓️ 1. England vs France – 5 July 2025 (Zürich)

The Lionesses will begin their Euro 2025 journey with a blockbuster clash against France on Saturday 5 July at Stadion Letzigrund in Zürich. This game is expected to be a high-stakes encounter, with both teams looking to make a strong start in what many are calling the “Group of Death.”

France come into the tournament as one of the favourites, boasting a squad full of technical brilliance and experience. For England, this match will be a true test of their tactical discipline, composure, and attacking firepower.

🗓️ 2. England vs Netherlands – 9 July 2025 (St. Gallen)

On Wednesday 9 July, England face the Netherlands at the Arena St. Gallen. The Dutch side, Euro champions in 2017, will be another major hurdle for the Lionesses.

With players like Jill Roord and Lieke Martens expected to feature, the Netherlands will pose a significant threat. However, England’s blend of youth and experience, including stars such as Lauren James, Georgia Stanway and Alessia Russo, should provide enough firepower to challenge for the win.

🗓️ 3. England vs Wales – 13 July 2025 (Venue TBC)

England wrap up their group stage with a home nations showdown against Wales on Sunday 13 July. The venue is yet to be confirmed but is likely to be one of the Swiss stadiums close to St. Gallen.

This all-British clash will draw significant attention from fans across the UK. While England will likely enter as favourites, Wales are known for their passionate play and team spirit, and a surprise result can’t be ruled out.

What Happens Next?

If England finish in the top two of Group D, they will advance to the quarter-finals between 16–19 July. From there, the semi-finals take place on 22 and 23 July, with the final set for 27 July 2025 in Basel, the largest stadium in Switzerland.

England Women’s Euro 2025 Full Schedule Summary

Match Date Opponent Venue 1 5 July France Zürich 2 9 July Netherlands St. Gallen 3 13 July Wales (TBC)

How to Watch the Lionesses in Euro 2025

Fans in the UK will be able to watch all of England’s Euro 2025 games on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, and BBC Sport online. Coverage will also be provided by ITV, offering pre- and post-match analysis from some of football’s top pundits.

Key Players to Watch

Lauren James – Chelsea’s young star is expected to shine in this tournament.

Mary Earps – One of the world’s top goalkeepers and a key figure between the posts.

Ella Toone – A creative force who can change games with her vision and passing.

Millie Bright – A strong leader in defence who will anchor the backline.

England’s Road to Euro 2025 Glory

With the growth of women’s football in England, expectations are high. Having lifted the trophy in 2022 and finishing runners-up in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, the Lionesses have proven they can compete with the best.

Manager Sarina Wiegman will be under pressure to deliver another deep tournament run. Her tactical acumen and experience could prove decisive in close matches.

Final Thoughts

As England Women prepare to step onto the European stage once again, fans are hoping for another magical journey. Whether it’s the flair of Lauren James, the reliability of Millie Bright, or the leadership of Wiegman, the ingredients are there for something special.

Mark your calendars for July 2025 – the Lionesses are ready to roar once more in Switzerland.