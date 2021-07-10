Five star housebuilder, Barratt Developments North East, which includes the Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes’ brands, is celebrating the success of being able to create new opportunities within the business after announcing 18 new jobs in the North East.

Despite limitations faced by the industry during the pandemic, the housebuilder is celebrating success of being able to continue creating much-needed high quality housing, meeting demand in the region, and as such, supporting the economy and regional job market.

The creation of these new roles span the breadth of the business, ranging from Development and Commercial departments, to Technical, Sales and Construction. The housebuilder is also set to continue its Apprentices Trade Programme later this summer, which will see four new apprentices step onto the career ladder and begin their journey to becoming a fully qualified tradesperson.

This news follows the housebuilder’s recent announcement of launching 13 new developments this year, and with it, building over 1,400 new homes and creating 465 additional jobs throughout the region.

Carl Sobolewski, Managing Director at Barratt Developments North East, commented: “We are so pleased that our recent business progress has enabled us to create new jobs and new homes for residents across the North East, especially after a period of so many uncertainties due to the pandemic. As a leading housebuilder in the region, we are committed to contributing to the local economy and supporting the creation of new jobs, and we look forward to welcoming and nurturing new talent as we continue to meet the demand for high quality homes across the North East.”