JULY HERALDS IN PRIDE IN SOUTH TYNESIDE

A MONTH of celebration, education and activities is set to get underway, with the launch of Pride In South Tyneside.

Organised by North East charity, Out North East, the borough is set to welcome a whole programme of activities with something for the whole LGBTQ+ community and their allies throughout July.

And that includes a Pride Beach Party on 12 July, Serving Pride tennis taster session on 13 July, a Pride Pooches dog show at Jarrow’s West Park on 27 July and a film festival with various screenings throughout the month.

Pride In South Tyneside has joined forces with South Tyneside Council and will be participating in the This Is South Tyneside Festival summer parade on 5 July, as well as creating the Pride in South Tyneside concert on 20 July.

The concert forms part of the popular Bents Park Sunday Concert series, which will be headlined by Shayne Ward and supported by Liberty X, Scooch, The Future is Queer and Shelley Stevens.

Along with being a cause for celebration, Pride In South Tyneside is also dedicated to highlighting the on-going issues facing the LGBTQ+ community.

On 17 July it is hosting An Audience with Carl Austin-Behan OBE at The Customs House, where the former RAF hero will talk about being dismissed from the forces for being gay and how he has fought for the rights of LGBTQ+ veterans ever since.

The Pride In South Tyneside Film Festival will include screenings of Are You Proud? A thought-provoking documentary about the gay rights movement in the UK and the harrowing Welcome to Chechnya – The Gay Purge.

All the movies will be shown at The Customs House.

Other highlights of the month include Pride In Hebburn on 26 July which returns for the second year.

The event – at Fountains Park – will include market stalls, activities for children and performances by local entertainers.

Peter Darrant, chair of Out North East, is delighted to be bringing Pride In South Tyneside back to the area.

“We had a fantastic response last year and we are thrilled to be bringing an even busier programme for 2025,” he said.

“We have lots of fun activities for everyone but we also want to bring home the message that the issues facing the LGBTQ+ community around the world are still very real.

“We wouldn’t be able to stage an ambitious event like this without the support of our sponsors and we are very grateful to them for helping us to make Pride In South Tyneside possible.”

Councillor Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council, said: “Pride in South Tyneside is a vibrant celebration of love, identity and community and we’re delighted to be working with Out North East again to showcase our unique and diverse communities.

“Throughout July, we’re proud to stand with our LGBTQ+ residents, friends and allies to honour the progress made and reaffirm our commitment to equality and inclusion.

“These events are a joyful reminder that everyone deserves to feel seen, valued and supported. I encourage everyone to take part, show their support, and help make South Tyneside a place where diversity is truly celebrated.”

The full programme of events and timings are available at www.outnortheast.org.uk