Mark Summersgill, a Senior Site Manager at Barratt Developments North East, which includes the Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes brands, has won the Large Builder Supreme Award at this year’s NHBC Pride in the Job Awards; the highest accolade that a UK Site Manager can receive.

Mark, who joined Barratt Developments back in 2006, is the Senior Site Manager based at David Wilson Homes’ Grey Towers Village development in Nunthorpe and was one of the four Supreme Winners to gain the national award at the NHBC Pride in the Job flagship event in London on Friday 24th January 2020, in front of 700 fellow industry professionals.

The Supreme Award marks the final stage of the 2019 NHBC Pride in the Job Awards; after 18 months of meticulous judging, Mark has won each of the previous Pride in the Job Award rounds, and has now been crowned the National Supreme Winner in the ‘Large Housebuilder’ category for the very first time, after picking up 23 awards for Barratt Developments in the last decade. Back in June, Mark received a prestigious Pride in the Job Quality award for his commitment to producing homes of outstanding quality, alongside four fellow Barratt Developments Site Managers based in the North East. In September last year, Mark gained official recognition for the excellence with which he runs the Grey Towers Village development, receiving a Pride in the Job Seal of Excellence award for the seventh time, as well as a Regional Award for the fourth time.

Known as the “Oscars of the housebuilding industry”, the Pride in the Job Quality Awards are the most coveted in the housebuilding industry and have been instrumental in driving up standards for over 35 years. They are awarded after the NHBC, the industry’s construction standard setting body, carries out a series of spot check site inspections to select the most organised and best quality housing developments across the country. More than 250 judges across the UK apply a meticulous judging process to around 16,000 sites, where Site Managers are reviewed on their superb dedication and excellence in six key areas: consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise and health and safety.

Carl Sobolewski, Managing Director at Barratt Developments North East, commented: “We are absolutely delighted with Mark’s unprecedented achievement. The NHBC Supreme Award honours the very best site managers and teams in the nation who demonstrate outstanding dedication and excellence in both the construction and running of new-build developments, and Mark’s outstanding achievement is clear evidence of the commitment and dedication we have for producing the highest quality homes for our customers. I would like to thank all of the development teams involved for their hard work and dedication in helping make these achievements possible, and a huge congratulations to Mark on his outstanding success.”