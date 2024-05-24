Logic-i secures first direct international contract involving sustainable energy project

Mike Priestley secures Logic-i’s first direct international contract

Logic-i, the commercial, planning, and project management specialist, is on track to achieve a £5m turnover by 2025 after securing its first direct international contract win.

The consultancy is to work on behalf of a major multi-national corporation to support the delivery of a sustainable energy project in South East Asia.

It signifies a major milestone for Logic-i, which, until now, has only been involved in international projects through its partnerships with UK-based firms.

This direct engagement highlights the company’s growing capabilities and follows its recent appointment of Mike Priestley, who joined the board as a director, and who is tasked with spearheading its involvement in significant global projects.

His experience spans multi-billion dollar commercial and infrastructure projects across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Australia, particularly within the energy sector.

Due to confidentiality agreements, further details of the project can’t be disclosed, however it will be undertaking claims analysis, which involves the process of reviewing and evaluating claims made by contracting parties related to contractual disputes or issues arising during the project.

The process is crucial for managing and resolving conflicts over extra costs, time extensions, work scope changes, or changes in project specifications.

Mike Priestley said: “I’m confident this contract will be the first of many and represents a major leap forward in our strategic global ambitions. Winning this contract is testament to this team’s expertise and we hope it will lead to further opportunities. It’s also thrilling to be involved in the sustainable energy sector, which is pivotal for the future.”

Founded in 2019 and based in Yarm, Teesside, Logic-i has shown rapid growth, demonstrated by its recent office relocation, increase in staff, and jump in turnover from £400,000 to £3 million. With ambitions to achieve a £5 million turnover by 2025, the company is positioning itself to capitalise on significant infrastructure projects worldwide.

Stephen Humble, a director at Logic-i, added: “Mike’s experience and leadership is instrumental as we navigate the next exciting phase of our growth. His expertise in managing large-scale projects enhances our capabilities and positions us as a leader in the engineering and construction consultancy sector internationally.”