EMG Solicitors awarded prestigious B Corp status

EMG Directors and Senior leadership team

EMG Solicitors who have offices in Durham, Newcastle, Darlington, Penrith and Manchester are delighted to have been awarded the prestigious B Corp status, an accreditation that reflects the firm’s ongoing commitment to their people and local communities and their positive impact on the environment and society.

To become B Corp (the ‘B’ standing for Benefit), a business must commit to meet high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability, balancing profit with purpose. The certification process covers five elements – governance, workers, community, environment, and customers.

The award also comes closely on the back of the firm’s recent listing in The Times and Sunday Times UK 100 Best Places to Work 2024.

Emma Gaudern, Managing Director of EMG Solicitors said:

“We are absolutely delighted to have achieved the prestigious B Corp status which is a real reflection of our ongoing commitment to our people, clients and local communities. Since founding EMG Solicitors, we have always held strong values that centre on delivering excellence in all we do. Looking after our people and customers in the very best way we can, supporting our local community and being environmentally conscious are the foundation stones of who we are and what we do. We believe that our communities and service offering become so much more valued and valuable when we take a holistic approach, working together and giving back where we can.

The B Corp accreditation which comes on the back of our Times UK 100 Best Places to Work 2024 inclusion, also reflects the high standards we uphold and our commitment to creating an environment where all can thrive. I’m so proud of our incredible people at EMG who day in and day out go above and beyond for our clients. This year marks our 10 year anniversary as a firm and these awards and accreditations reflect all the team’s dedication and hard work.”

Ian Burke, Head of People and Culture at EMG said:

“Our colleagues take huge pride in working at EMG Solicitors and delivering the best client service. This is reflected in our recent survey results from The Times and Sunday Times UK 100 Best Places to Work 2024, where 94% agreed they were proud to work for EMG Solicitors and would recommend working here to their family and friends.

The achievement of B Corp status demonstrates our commitment to not only what we do but in how we do it. It demonstrates our approach to supporting our colleagues, our communities and the environment whilst delivering exceptional legal services for our clients. Whilst this is a great achievement, it is also just a stepping stone to build on as we continue to commit to excellence.”