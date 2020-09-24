Selling Sunset, the American reality/property series that centres around multi-million pound homes marketed by The Oppenheim Group is all anyone is talking about since season 3 was recently released on Netflix…and we want to give people a glimpse into that glamorous lifestyle for themselves.

For those looking for a holiday as close to Selling Sunset as it gets, if only for one week, look no further, as Love Home Swap showcases a number of luxurious and extravagant properties based in LA and some closer to home options too.

– Luxury penthouse with views of the Pacific Ocean and LA

This recently remodelled penthouse has two floors and has access to tennis courts, 3 heated pools, a large fitness centre, a restaurant, a coffee shop and a hairdresser.

– Marina del Rey Luxury Retreat with Pool

This home is 2800 square foot of luxury bliss. It has everything a family needs to vacation together in style – from an open chef’s kitchen to a tranquil backyard. When the homeowners are not at home they rent it out for $600.00 per night, but with Love Home Swap all you need is your annual membership and a home to swap to snap this one up!

– Contemporary Jetliner Views, Pool-Hollywood Hills

Located in the hip centre of LA, this house has a pool, hot tub, grand piano, barbecue and you can wake up every morning to the stunning views of the Hollywood Hills.

– Gorgeous Tri-Story Home 40 Feet from Beach



This modern three-floored home is filled with art and culture. Not only does it have a roof top outdoor area and balcony but you can take a short walk (40 feet actually) to the palm-tree lined beach.

– Charming Craftsman in Silver Lake

This home is the complete package… Immerse yourself in the tranquility of being surrounded by fruit tress with gorgeous views of the mountains and party hard in a large backyard ready to host guests – tasty and trendy restaurants, bars, and shops are a short walk away on Sunset Boulevard.

– Santa Monica house with pool

This large, airy house is situated on a tree-lined street in Santa Monica and is just minutes from the beach. There is outdoor dining on the garden deck with a fire-pit and a sparkling new pool and hot tub. There’s also a fully functioning pool house outside as well as a garage full of boogie boards and surf boards.

– Modern 5 bed, Pool, Theater, 5 mins to Universal

This home is a multi-million dollar mansion located in the heart of LA and is fitted for a modern King and Queen. Enjoy your own private home theatre, game room, wine-cellar and private library. No expense has been spared to craft a modern-day castle in the middle of LA.

And for those wanting to live that glamorous lifestyle a little bit closer to home, here’s a look at some Selling Sunset style houses for a staycation break in the UK this Autumn.

– Stunning Sea View House with Pool

This unique upside down house is located in an affluent and leafy part of the funky city of Brighton & Hove. It is based on a Hill top with wonderful sea & Woodland Views.

– Stunning Mansion House with Contemporary Extension

This incredible house set in half an acre of grounds in a central London location features an indoor 20 metre pool, its own gym and a fully kitted home cinema in its basement.

– Large 5 Bedroom Home with Indoor Pool

This unique, luxury barn is set one mile from the road and is the perfect setting for family holidays and a large group of friends looking for a relaxing, luxury escape. The barn has an open plan living space with stunning views over rolling hills. Features include a home cinema system, private indoor swimming pool, wood fired pizza oven, outdoor lounge, sunken trampoline, hammocks and a large hot tub.

– Victorian Rectory with a Contemporary Twist

This luxurious home has ten bedrooms, ten bathrooms and sleeps twenty people! Aside from the miles of countryside surrounding it, it has an outdoor pool, tennis court, yoga room, fully kitted gym and a games room.