Leading North East financial advisory firm, Lowes Financial Management, is delighted to be embarking on its next 50 years by expanding an office presence across the region.

As a muti- award winning IFA, Lowes – which last year celebrated 50 years of servicing clients – is investing in its future by opening a new office on Teesside to further develop its national and regional profile. With headquarters in Newcastle, the firm has plans to open further offices during the year.

Ian Lowes, MD of Lowes Financial Management, said: “For a successful business with a 50-year history under our belt, it’s time to start writing the next chapter. We intend to cement Lowes as the largest and best IFA in the North East.”

With the support of Mayor Andy Preston, Lowes has opened an office in the prestigious Commerce House building on Exchange Square – on the doorstep of the proposed £34m railway station redevelopment.

Ian Lowes said: “We’ve been aware of the superb work the likes of Andy Preston and Ben Houchen have been doing for Middlesbrough and the wider Teesside area for years and we’re pleased to be part of that transformation while providing superb office space our clients can easily visit.”

Mayor Andy Preston added: “We’re building something special in the professional sector here in Middlesbrough and the energy and momentum is becoming tangible.” Adding, “It’s absolutely brilliant to have an established financial company with Lowes’ reputation and standing committing to Middlesbrough. These are exciting times, and we look forward to working closely with Lowes in the years ahead.”

Lowes advises clients across a wide range of financial aspects such as inheritance tax planning, investment management, pensions, tax mitigation, long term care and other general financial planning issues helping clients and their families to secure their financial future.

More specifically, Lowes is a recognised national authority in the profession on structured retail products. Over many years the business has developed a well-honed expertise in these investments with the Lowes team conducting analysis and managing the Lowes ‘Preferred’ list and numerous structured product websites as well as a collective investment fund investing in such strategies; the Lowes UK Defined Strategy Fund.

Christine Huntingdon, facilities manager at Commerce House, said: “We’re honoured to have a firm of Lowes reputation and prominence move into the building and we look forward to welcoming the Lowes team for many years to come.”

Last October, Lowes was once again recognised as the UK’s Best Investment Advice Firm by financial adviser magazine Money Marketing – winning the award for three out of four years, being runner up in 2019. The Money Marketing Awards are one of the financial services profession’s most prestigious awards that recognise and reward the sector’s leading advisers and providers.

For more details about the firm visit www.Lowes.co.uk