Durham-born Jack Smith has finally opened his first menswear and tailoring boutique, Walton and Sutherland, following a successful number of years offering a travelling tailoring service, only to be forced to close just two days later, following the latest Covid Tier 4 Restrictions.

Walton and Sutherland opened their new modern-contemporary boutique, in a new and exciting location, Ushaw Historic House and Gardens, Durham on Tuesday 29th December following three unsuccessful attempts from March 2020 onwards.

Originally built it the 1800‘s Ushaw House is filled with historic architecture and surrounded by ornate chapels and gardens, in-fitting with Walton and Sutherland’s luxury concept.

Jack Smith, owner of Walton and Sutherland, recognised the importance of continuing the company’s Durham heritage, which is so personal to the brands image, while in keeping with its stylish take on menswear.

The boutique’s new concept offers an exclusive by-appointment-only experience, which enables guests to browse the latest collections and enjoy a personal service for their made-to-measure experience, guided the whole way by one of Walton and Sutherland’s experienced tailors and stylists.

Owner, Jack Smith, said;

“After a difficult year for everyone, and plenty of challenges for ourselves, we were delighted to finally be able to welcome existing and new customers in-store. To say we’re devastated that after just two days, and seeing our customers during that time, we’re having to close is an understatement. We’ve been positive all the way through and although this is our third attempt at opening, we were all still in very good spirits and look forward to welcoming our loyal clientele after this Tier 4 lockdown has ended.

The boutique, which has been unable to open due to the on-going pandemic, has under gone many months of design, investment and help from friends and family, to create an inspirational, luxury space, within the heart of Durham.

Jack concluded:

“Although we are temporarily closed, like many other businesses, we will not be beaten and will be soon back offering our bespoke service soon.”

Walton & Sutherland, located at Ushaw Historic House and Gardens, in Durham, is now open for appointments.