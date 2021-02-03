Lynemouth Power Station (Lynemouth Power Limited or LPL) has been highly commended in this year’s British Renewable Energy Awards organised by the Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology (REA).

The annual awards, which celebrates work being done by UK organisations to achieve net zero and address climate change, praised the Northumberland power station’s mammoth, multi-million pound conversion from fossil fuel (coal) to full biomass electricity production carried out over the last few years.

LPL was highly commended in the Pioneer category which acknowledged companies or organisations in sectors ‘not previously associated with renewables that have now become involved and demonstrated a pathway others can follow.

Lynemouth was the first UK power station to start the process to convert to biomass electricity generation and has been one of the largest civil engineering and industrial projects delivered in the North East in recent times.

Jonathan Scott, Commercial & Fuel Director at Lynemouth Power Station, commented, “This is great recognition for all those who have not only worked tirelessly on the biomass conversion project but also more recently throughout the pandemic as key workers. This includes our many employees, subcontractors, strategic delivery partners and supply chain organisations on-site, at our external facilities and internationally.

“The transition from coal to renewable energy was complicated and a very complex, highly-coordinated planning, construction and engineering programme of works. At one stage, it involved more than 800 personnel here at Lynemouth with every single person playing an integral role. We also tried, wherever possible, to partner with regional-based operators and supply chain companies, and that in itself brought jobs, new employment and training opportunities, and long-term economic benefits to the North East and the wider region. We’re therefore delighted to be recognised by the REA as part of their awards.”

Lynemouth Power Station’s transition to biomass included the construction of six, new 194ft-high concrete silos onsite to store approximately 50,000 tonnes of wood pellets, bespoke ship unloading and fuel handling storage facilities being built at the Port of Tyne to store a further 75,000 tonnes of pellets at any one time, and purpose-built rail wagons to safely and efficiently transport biomass from the port to site.

Dr Nina Skorupska CBE, Chief Executive of the REA, added, “This year could be a momentous one for our industry, with COP26 having the potential to be a watershed moment in our drive towards net zero. What better way to start 2021, than with a celebration of the brilliant work of so many organisations and individuals in our renewable energy and clean technology sectors.

“We have so much to be proud of as an industry and these winners, and indeed all of our finalists, represent the very Best of British.”