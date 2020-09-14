ABRACADABRA and the bear was gone for a magic care home resident in Saltburn-by-the-Sea.

Joyce Tebbutt, 85, a resident at Hazelgrove Court Care Home, Randolph Street, impressed her fellow residents with a magic performance for National Teddy Bear Day.

Wearing cape and top hat, “Mystic Magician” Joyce went around the home to perform her disappearing act, which saw a soft toy placed in a box and then made to vanish.

She said: “I loved performing the trick for residents and staff. I called myself the Mystic Magician for the day.

“I’m looking forward to showing the trick to my great grandchildren. All 24 of them.

“My dad taught me a few card tricks when I was a child but I can’t remember how to do them now.

“I used to watch Paul Daniels on the television. He is from Southbank, where I grew up. I also liked watching David Copperfield.”

Resident Donald Ingledew, 89, said: “I wanted to see the trick again so I could work out how it was done but Joyce was giving nothing away.”

After seeing the trick, Joyce Baxtrum, 89, said: “If Joyce needs a glamorous assistant, I’ll put my name in the top hat.”

The home’s activities coordinator Sharon Lewis showed Joyce how to perform the “disappearing Yorkshire bear” trick before she took her show on a tour of the home.

Sharon also brought her collection of teddy bears to the home for National Teddy Bear Day, alongside a toy teddy bear shop her mother made.

Sharon said: “I’ve always collected teddy bears since I was a child, so I wanted to mark National Teddy Bear Day with the residents.

“I showed Joyce how to do the disappearing Yorkshire bear trick, which she then used to astonish her fellow residents.

“I am going to teach her a card trick next and, you never know, she might be able to take her show on the road one day like her favourite magicians Paul Daniels and David Copperfield.

“Thanks to volunteer Jenny Hassett for loaning the cape and one of our resident’s relatives John Johnson for the top hat.”