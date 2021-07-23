Maxis, the leading converged solutions provider in Malaysia, has collaborated with Digital Catapult North East Tees Valley, the Department for International Trade and the UK Tech Cluster Group to provide a market expansion opportunity to UK tech SMEs.

Maxis is looking to the UK market for a digital solution that will enable it to improve the user experience of one of Malaysia’s biggest video entertainment services, Maxis TV.

In particular, Maxis is looking for a solution that will utilise user data to develop personalised TV experiences, in order to retain existing customers and convert those who are on trial accounts.

The Maxis Business Challenge is the first of a range of international opportunities that will enable UK tech suppliers to access the South East Asian market, as part of the UK-ASEAN Digital Business Challenge pilot.

UK tech companies will have until the 20th of August to apply for the Maxis challenge.

“The UK is home to a range of brilliant tech companies that specialise in using data to drive user experience. On our own doorstep in the North East, for example, we have the National Innovation Centre for Data alongside regional technology centres such as PROTO that harbour the latest data-driven companies. We realised that this expertise would be a great fit for the Maxis Business Challenge” comments Alex Cook, Innovation Manager at Digital Catapult North East Tees Valley.

“So when Maxis told us about its ideas for improving the Maxis TV experience, we saw the potential in bringing this to the UK. With support from the Department of International Trade and the UK Tech Cluster Group, we were able to make this challenge a reality”.

“As a service that enriches the increasingly digital lifestyles of Malaysians, Maxis TV gives customers total control over their entertainment experience. By leveraging on insights, we will be able to proactively anticipate our customers’ needs and give them what they want even before they realise it. Ensuring that Maxis TV continues to create value and differentiation enables us to deliver our promise of an Unmatched Personalised Experience. We will continue to offer innovative and relevant digital services that enable them to Always Be Ahead in a changing world,” said Rob Sewell, Chief Technology Strategy Officer, Maxis.

Applications for the Maxis Business Challenge are now open and can be submitted via the Sunderland Software City website.

