The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the closure of businesses and the loss of jobs up and down the country. People from all walks of life are now facing various financial issues, which can impact their lifestyle, health, and self-confidence.

If you are struggling with unmanageable bills or a small income, there are actions you can take to improve your circumstances. Find out how to get a grip on your finances in 2021.

Start Tracking Your Bills Each Month

If you are struggling to pay your bills each month, you might need to gain stricter control of your cash flow. Open a spreadsheet to detail each bill you will need to pay each month, the exact amount, and the scheduled repayment date. You will not only know when the money will leave your bank, but it could help you identify unnecessary expenses, such as a gym membership or a subscription service you no longer need.

Call a Lender/Provider If You’ll Miss a Repayment

If you know you will not have the money in the bank to pay for a bill, call a service provider or lender to inform them. Many companies are often happy to freeze repayments until a later date if you are struggling. Also, they might be willing to accept smaller monthly repayments until you recover your finances. One phone call could remove some of the pressure on your shoulders and protect your credit rating.

Identify a Financial Backup

Everyone should have a financial backup plan, which can help them to quickly pay off an unexpected bill. For example, if you own a car, you could use the vehicle as financial security when applying for a loan. So, if a boiler breaks down or you need to make an urgent home improvement, contact Loanonyourcar.com to learn more about its logbook loans and affordable, manageable repayments.

Browse the Market for Deals and Discounts

Never pay full price for an item again by browsing the market for the best deals and discounts online and in-stores. Many fantastic money-saving websites could save you a substantial amount of money throughout the years, such as:

Hot UK Deals

Wowcher

Groupon

My Voucher Codes

Plus, you could find second-hand products on the likes of Gumtree, Vinted, and Facebook Marketplace. Don’t forget to browse the Google shopping area to find the best price for a product.

Open a Savings Account

Last but by no means least, you should open a savings account. Aim to build up a healthy nest egg to fall back on when you need it. Boost your rainy-day fund by looking for ways to save money, as you could:

Switch to a more affordable provider

Look for ways to lower your energy bills

Sell items you no longer want or need

Downsize your home

Even if you don’t have money to spare right now, you will be more likely to save money in the future if you have an account.