The music star, who finished his last ever tour – The Resurrection Tour – with a hometown show at the AO Arena on Saturday, unveiled his latest Skeleton X1 sneak to a very excited audience at the JD Sports Arndale store. The crowd were treated to some of his biggest and most iconic tracks including M.E.N, Body, War Mode and Beauty and the Beast before he was joined on stage by online sensation, Specs Gonzalez, to answer some of the audiences’ burning questions.

With an RRP of £110, the new Skeleton X1 takes inspiration from the grime scene and is in selected JD Sports stores, and online, now.

Available in a stealthy monochrome colourway, the trainer features a breathable jacquard knit upper with a tonal protective front shield for added support. Sitting on a custom five-piece chunky sole unit, it’s finished with branded taping to the tongue and the iconic B Malone logo to the sidewalls.

Speaking on the launch Bugzy said: “We’ve been working on the Skeleton X1 since the launch of Scorpion in 2019. The design journey took a different route – the B Malone team ran with my idea. It was the refining process that took the time, as we stripped back the shoe. I’ve been training in it for the last four months – to make sure it can go from the gym to the street.”