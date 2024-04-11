March offers for Hyundai IONIQ 5 and 6 with prices from £249 a month*

IONIQ 5 and 6 available from £249 a month* on Business Contract Hire

Personal Contract Hire available from £299 a month*

Offers available on Premium models, with 77.4 kWh battery and rear wheel drive

Leatherhead, March 8th 2024 – Hyundai has announced March offers on the award winning IONIQ 5 and 6, with BCH and PCH offers available through Hyundai Contract Hire.

Offers apply to the Premium rear wheel drive specification, equipped with the 77.4 kWh battery, offering a range of up to 315 miles in IONIQ 5 or 322 miles in IONIQ 6. Both vehicles are built on the state of the art 800v E-GMP platform, ensuring ultra-fast recharging and compatibility with the latest 350kW charging points.

Customers preferring the convenience of leasing their vehicle without the need to purchase or settle finance at the end of the term can take advantage of the latest Personal Contract Hire offers on both the IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 in the Premium trims from £299 a month1/2. Customers looking for the flexible PCH with a lower initial payment and a longer 36-month term can also choose an IONIQ 5 or IONIQ 6 Premium from £379 a month3/4.

For business users4, Business Contract Hire terms start from £249.16 a month5/6 for the IONIQ 5 or IONIQ 6 Premium and can also choose a longer term with lower initial payment from £316 a month7/8.

For more information on the IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 range, please visit www.hyundai.co.uk

* – terms and conditions apply, subject to availability at participating retailers on vehicle orders received between 22/02/2024 and 31/03/2024. You will not own the vehicle. Subject to status. Guarantee may be required. 18s and over. BCH terms available to Limited Companies (Ltds) and Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) with Guarantor.

1 – IONIQ 5 figures based on initial payment £4,850 followed by 23 monthly rentals, 6000 miles pa, Personal Contract Hire, 9 pence per mile excess mileage charge. Offered by Hyundai Finance RH2 9AQ

2 – IONIQ 6 figures based on initial payment £3,700 followed by 23 monthly rentals, 6000 miles pa, Personal Contract Hire, 9 pence per mile excess mileage charge. Offered by Hyundai Finance RH2 9AQ

3 – IONIQ 5 figures based on 6 advance rentals followed by 35 monthly rentals, 6000 miles pa, Personal Contract Hire, 9 pence per mile excess mileage charge. Offered by Arval SN5 6PE

4 – IONIQ 6 figures based on 6 advance rentals followed by 35 monthly rentals, 6000 miles pa, Personal Contract Hire, 9 pence per mile excess mileage charge. Offered by Hyundai Finance RH2 9AQ

5 – IONIQ 5 figures based on initial payment £4,042 (exc VAT) followed by 23 monthly rentals, 6000 miles pa, Business Contract Hire, 7.5 pence (exc VAT) per mile excess mileage charge.

6 – IONIQ 6 figures based on initial payment £3,084 (exc VAT) followed by 23 monthly rentals, 6000 miles pa, Business Contract Hire, 7.5 pence (exc VAT) per mile excess mileage charge.

7 – IONIQ 5 figures based on 6 advance rentals followed by 35 monthly rentals, 6000 miles pa, Business Contract Hire, 7.5 pence (exc VAT) per mile excess mileage charge.

8 – IONIQ 6 figures based on 6 advance rentals followed by 35 monthly rentals, 6000 miles pa, Business Contract Hire, 7.5 pence (exc VAT) per mile excess mileage charge.