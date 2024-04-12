Having a ball! Škoda raises the woof as it returns to Crufts as Official Automotive Partner

The match made in doggy heaven returns: Škoda UK confirmed as Official Automotive Partner of Crufts for the second year in a row

Paw-fect showcase: The brand will display a host of models at the show, including the newly launched Kodiaq and Superb Estate

Wide range of specially-developed dog accessories available across the Škoda range

Milton Keynes, 8 March 2024 – Škoda UK is continuing its fur-nominal partnership with Crufts – the UK’s greatest dog event. Organised by The Kennel Club and held at the NEC in Birmingham, the show celebrates every aspect of dog ownership. 2024 sees Škoda return for a second year in a row as the Official Automotive Partner.

The annual event, organised by The Kennel Club and hosted at the NEC in Birmingham this weekend, will see Škoda deliver the biggest bark yet for the brand, with an exclusive showcase of four newly launched models. At the show will be the all-new Kodiaq and all-new Superb Estate, as well as the newly updated Octavia family car and Kamiq compact SUV, giving the dog-loving public a great opportunity to see the brand’s refreshed model range up close, and explore how well they handle canine duties.

Škoda will share its stand at Crufts with its charity partner, Dogs for Good, whom it has been working with since 2022 to help raise awareness of the amazing cause, which brings people and dogs together to help make life possible for people with a range of disabilities.

Škoda’s devotion to four-legged friends has seen it develop a wide range of safety and comfort accessories for owners to transport dogs securely and comfortably, as well as partner with emergency services to provide bespoke Škoda models like the Kodiaq and Karoq, which cater for hard-working dogs.

As a result, the brand has won acclaim in the space and received a variety of dog-friendly accolades. The Kodiaq has been named the best SUV for dogs from Parkers, the Octavia Estate ranked number one for dog owners by Auto Express, the Superb Estate was awarded the best car for dog owners by Carbuyer and Carwow named the Superb Estate and Enyaq as the best cars for dog owners.

Watch Škoda take centre place with Dogs For Good at Crufts 2024, hosted at the NEC Birmingham until Sunday 10th March.