Maserati unveils its first Fuoriserie Essentials collection with David Beckham

The style icon and global ambassador of the House is the first to design

a collection of Fuoriserie custom-built cars.

Modena, June 15, 2023 – Maserati is thrilled to introduce its first Fuoriserie Essentials, a refined collection of cars curated by select tastemakers and friends of the Trident. The first collection has been designed by style pioneer and global brand ambassador David Beckham, aiming to inspire car lovers to express their own bespoke vision of the ultimate Italian luxury sports car.

Inspired by his fascination for Maserati classic cars and conceived as an extension of his Savile Row sartorial wardrobe, David Beckham designed his Fuoriserie DB Essentials collection with two distinctive car configurations that express his contemporary re-interpretation on some of the Trident’s most timeless icons.

Captivated by the 1967 classy Maserati Ghibli coupé, Beckham selected a ‘Night Interaction’ blue for the exteriors of his first DB Essentials matching it with a tan shade for the leather interiors. For his second configuration, he paid tribute to the 1986 Maserati Quattroporte Royale, only produced in 51 units, and chose an exterior paint of a ‘Verde Royale’ (dark green) hue with warm brown leather upholstery inside. An exclusive metal plate celebrating the collaboration between Maserati and David Beckham is applied to the central tunnel between the front seats or between the two headrests.

“Fuoriserie means “custom-built” in Italian, and our Trident’s customization program is conceived to create singular experiences for our clients. Our wish here is for them to express their personality and passion by creating their very own Maserati. Just like David, everyone can choose from a wide range of personalization features from our Fuoriserie Corse collection, inspired by Maserati’s glorious racing heritage, and from our Fuoriserie Futura collection, dedicated to lovers of technology and new materials,” said Klaus Busse, Head of Design of Maserati.

Both Fuoriserie DB Essentials configurations are now available upon request on the MC20 super sports car, combining performance, sportiness and luxury to its racing soul, and the new ‘everyday exceptional’ SUV Grecale, striking the right balance between versatility, elegance and performance.

