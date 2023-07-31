Functional, intelligent and with a dynamic look: the new E-Class Estate

The essential information and innovations

The new E-Class Estate: the key points at a glance

Even more rear space than its predecessor

Compared to its predecessor, the E-Class Estate has increased in width by 28 millimetres. This gives the rear passengers even more space: Elbow room in the rear is increased to 1519 millimetres. The wheelbase has increased by 22 millimetres to 2961 millimetres. As a result, those sitting in the back enjoy more knee room and leg room. The load compartment can be expanded from 615 litres to up to 1830 litres. In the plug-in hybrid model, the luggage capacity is 460–1675 litres.

Sporty beau with dynamic rear design

Although the roofline is more dynamically designed compared to its predecessor, the new E-Class Estate scores again with functionality and load compartment volume. Combined with the raked rear window, the overall appearance is progressive. The connection between tradition and modernity is made particularly clear by a feature at the front: A black panel-like surface connects the radiator grille with the headlamps. This insert in high-gloss black is visually reminiscent of the Mercedes-EQ models.

MBUX Superscreen with large glass surface

The dashboard makes for the digital experience in the interior. If the E-Class Estate is equipped with the optional front passenger screen, the large glass surface of the MBUX Superscreen extends to the central display. Visually detached from this is the high-resolution driver display in the driver’s field of vision. The main icons on the central and optional passenger displays are now simpler, and also colour-coded to match smartphone tiles.

New electronics architecture

The electronics architecture is more software-driven and less hardware-driven. The computing functions of previously separate domains take place in a single processor. Screens and the MBUX infotainment system thus share a new, very powerful central onboard computer. This form of networking improves the performance and speed of the data streams.

The Digital Vehicle Key1 is now available for the iPhone and Apple Watch

With the Digital Vehicle Key, the E-Class Estate can be started and locked simply by the driver carrying a compatible device2 with them. Key sharing is also possible: Various digital channels can be used to invite family members or friends to use the E-Class Estate. In doing so, the vehicle owner can assign different rights, granting only access to the vehicle or also allowing it to be driven. The vehicle can recognise several users at once, and the Digital Vehicle Key can be shared by up to 16 persons. In those markets where Mercedes me connect services are available, Pre-installation for the Digital Vehicle Key forms part of the KEYLESS GO Comfort Package3. This equipment combination is available in the new E-Class from the Premium Package onwards.

Sound visualisation

With the new Active Ambient Lighting (optional extra) with Sound Visualisation, occupants can also “see” music tracks and the sounds of films or apps. Visualisation takes place on the light band of the Active Ambient Lighting. For example, fast sequences of beats can cause rapid light changes, while flowing rhythms can create softly merging lighting moods.

New third-party apps plus selfie and video camera

The entertainment programme in the E-Class Estate is more interactive than ever. The software experts at Mercedes-Benz have developed a new compatibility layer that allows the installation of third-party apps4. At market launch, the following apps are available on the central display5: the entertainment platform “TikTok”, the game “Angry Birds”, the collaborative application “Webex” and the office application “Zoom” as well as the browser “Vivaldi” and the podcast app “Pocket Casts”. Another new feature is a selfie and video camera (part of the optional MBUX Superscreen) on top of the dashboard6.

Automated comfort functions with routines7

Mercedes-Benz is working on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) so that the car learns which comfort systems vehicle occupants use repeatedly. Given the same circumstances, the aim is for AI to automate such functions. Mercedes-Benz uses the term ‘routine’ for this innovation. When the new E-Class Estate is launched, customers will be able to use templates for standard routines. They also have the option of creating routines themselves.

New with ENERGIZING COMFORT and ENERGIZING COACH

The Anti-Travel Sickness programme8 of ENERGIZING COMFORT can help affected passengers to alleviate symptoms. A bio-feedback function is planned for the ENERGIZING COACH in the medium term. This can reduce the feeling of stress with breathing exercises. Another new feature of the ENERGIZING COACH in the E-Class Estate is the integration of additional wearables and expansion of the vital data shown in the central display.9

Automatic air vents

With THERMOTRONIC automatic climate control (optional extra), Digital Vent Control enhances the comfort experience. It automatically adjusts the front air vents to a desired ventilation scenario. This can be done for each seat via the user profile, for example. However, the nozzles can also be aligned by hand as usual.

Intelligent blocking concept of the passenger screen

In Europe and in more and more countries, the front passenger can watch dynamic content such as TV or video streaming on the display during a journey. This is subject to the requirement that the driver is protected from distraction. The camera-based system in the E-Class Estate uses a further improved filtering concept that is even more intelligent than the previous solution. The driver can no longer see dynamic content on the passenger screen while driving.