Functional, intelligent and with a dynamic look: the new E-Class Estate

The essential information and innovations
The new E-Class Estate: the key points at a glance
Even more rear space than its predecessor
Compared to its predecessor, the E-Class Estate has increased in width by 28 millimetres. This gives the rear passengers even more space: Elbow room in the rear is increased to 1519 millimetres. The wheelbase has increased by 22 millimetres to 2961 millimetres. As a result, those sitting in the back enjoy more knee room and leg room. The load compartment can be expanded from 615 litres to up to 1830 litres. In the plug-in hybrid model, the luggage capacity is 460–1675 litres.
Sporty beau with dynamic rear design
Although the roofline is more dynamically designed compared to its predecessor, the new E-Class Estate scores again with functionality and load compartment volume. Combined with the raked rear window, the overall appearance is progressive. The connection between tradition and modernity is made particularly clear by a feature at the front: A black panel-like surface connects the radiator grille with the headlamps. This insert in high-gloss black is visually reminiscent of the Mercedes-EQ models.
MBUX Superscreen with large glass surface
The dashboard makes for the digital experience in the interior. If the E-Class Estate is equipped with the optional front passenger screen, the large glass surface of the MBUX Superscreen extends to the central display. Visually detached from this is the high-resolution driver display in the driver’s field of vision. The main icons on the central and optional passenger displays are now simpler, and also colour-coded to match smartphone tiles.
New electronics architecture
The electronics architecture is more software-driven and less hardware-driven. The computing functions of previously separate domains take place in a single processor. Screens and the MBUX infotainment system thus share a new, very powerful central onboard computer. This form of networking improves the performance and speed of the data streams.
The Digital Vehicle Key1 is now available for the iPhone and Apple Watch
With the Digital Vehicle Key, the E-Class Estate can be started and locked simply by the driver carrying a compatible device2 with them. Key sharing is also possible: Various digital channels can be used to invite family members or friends to use the E-Class Estate. In doing so, the vehicle owner can assign different rights, granting only access to the vehicle or also allowing it to be driven. The vehicle can recognise several users at once, and the Digital Vehicle Key can be shared by up to 16 persons. In those markets where Mercedes me connect services are available, Pre-installation for the Digital Vehicle Key forms part of the KEYLESS GO Comfort Package3. This equipment combination is available in the new E-Class from the Premium Package onwards.
Sound visualisation
With the new Active Ambient Lighting (optional extra) with Sound Visualisation, occupants can also “see” music tracks and the sounds of films or apps. Visualisation takes place on the light band of the Active Ambient Lighting. For example, fast sequences of beats can cause rapid light changes, while flowing rhythms can create softly merging lighting moods.
New third-party apps plus selfie and video camera
The entertainment programme in the E-Class Estate is more interactive than ever. The software experts at Mercedes-Benz have developed a new compatibility layer that allows the installation of third-party apps4. At market launch, the following apps are available on the central display5: the entertainment platform “TikTok”, the game “Angry Birds”, the collaborative application “Webex” and the office application “Zoom” as well as the browser “Vivaldi” and the podcast app “Pocket Casts”. Another new feature is a selfie and video camera (part of the optional MBUX Superscreen) on top of the dashboard6.
Automated comfort functions with routines7
Mercedes-Benz is working on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) so that the car learns which comfort systems vehicle occupants use repeatedly. Given the same circumstances, the aim is for AI to automate such functions. Mercedes-Benz uses the term ‘routine’ for this innovation. When the new E-Class Estate is launched, customers will be able to use templates for standard routines. They also have the option of creating routines themselves.
New with ENERGIZING COMFORT and ENERGIZING COACH
The Anti-Travel Sickness programme8 of ENERGIZING COMFORT can help affected passengers to alleviate symptoms. A bio-feedback function is planned for the ENERGIZING COACH in the medium term. This can reduce the feeling of stress with breathing exercises. Another new feature of the ENERGIZING COACH in the E-Class Estate is the integration of additional wearables and expansion of the vital data shown in the central display.9
Automatic air vents
With THERMOTRONIC automatic climate control (optional extra), Digital Vent Control enhances the comfort experience. It automatically adjusts the front air vents to a desired ventilation scenario. This can be done for each seat via the user profile, for example. However, the nozzles can also be aligned by hand as usual.
Intelligent blocking concept of the passenger screen
In Europe and in more and more countries, the front passenger can watch dynamic content such as TV or video streaming on the display during a journey. This is subject to the requirement that the driver is protected from distraction. The camera-based system in the E-Class Estate uses a further improved filtering concept that is even more intelligent than the previous solution. The driver can no longer see dynamic content on the passenger screen while driving.
Very good aerodynamic properties
With a cd figure from 0.2610, the new E-Class Estate performs very well in its vehicle segment. It thus undercuts the value achieved by its facelifted predecessor (0.27). At 2.38 m2, the frontal area A of the new E-Class Estate is slightly larger than that of its predecessor (2.35 m2).
Air-sprung rear axle as standard
The new E-Class Estate features the AGILITY CONTROL suspension and single-chamber air suspension on the rear axle as standard. The latter features a compact design, maintains ride comfort even with a full load on board and ensures that the vehicle remains horizontal even when laden. The all-round AIRMATIC air suspension with ADS+ continuously adjustable damping is available as an option.
A plug-in hybrid is already available at launch
Thanks to systematic electrification and intelligent downsizing, the new E-Class sets new standards in efficiency. In addition to turbocharging, both the diesel and petrol engines feature intelligent support from an integrated starter-generator (ISG). They are therefore mild hybrids. Thanks to a new battery, the power of the electric motor has been increased from 15 to 17 kW and the boost torque to 205 Nm. A fourth-generation plug-in hybrid is already available at launch, and further models with this technology will follow.
Planned for the future: driverless parking and unparking
With the optional pre-installation for INTELLIGENT PARKING PILOT, the E-Class Estate is prepared for Automated Valet Parking (SAE level 4). With the Parking Package with remote parking functions (optional for the plug-in hybrid model) and the Mercedes me connect service11 INTELLIGENT PARKING PILOT (country- dependent), the new E-Class has the onboard technology to park and unpark fully automatically without a driver.12 The prerequisite is that national laws allow operation of Automated Valet Parking, car parks are equipped with the necessary infrastructure and the corresponding Mercedes me connect service for the E-Class is available and booked.
Resource-conserving materials
Numerous E-Class Estate components are made partly from resource-saving materials (recyclates and renewable raw materials). Upholstery made of undyed alpaca wool combined with a recycled material is used for the basic seat. For the first time, certified recycled raw materials are used in the foam of the seats according to the “mass balance approach”. In terms of their properties, they do not differ from raw materials produced from crude oil.