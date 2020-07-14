- Renault Master Z.E. offers the widest range of variants for an electric commercial vehicle including panel van, platform cab and now a new chassis cab version
- The Master Z.E. now offers an increased payload over its entire range up to 1,700 kg (before conversion)
- As the leader in electric vans in Europe, Renault continues to expand its range to prepare for the mobility of tomorrow
- Available to order from October 2020
Renault now offers the widest variety of conversions of large electric vans with its Master Z.E. This new range offers the choice of panel van, platform cab & chassis cab, with three lengths (L1, L2, L3), two heights (H1, H2) and a Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) of 3.1 or 3.5 tons, allowing up to 1,700kg of payload (before conversion).
The complete Master Z.E. range offers a WLTP range of 75 miles and full recharge in six hours from a 7kW Wallbox or Public Charging Point, making it ideal for zero-emission-in-use last-mile deliveries.
- Chassis Cab: A new chassis cab version is available with a maximum payload of 1,620 kg before conversion. The Master Z.E. chassis cab allows for a whole host of conversions including Tipper, Dropside and Luton Box Van. For example, a Master Z.E. equipped with a 20 m3 large volume box and a tail lift guarantees 1,000 kg of payload.
- Platform Cab: Two platform cab versions are now available with a payload up to 1,740 kg. This increased payload allows for larger conversions, including the possibility of a Luton Low-Loader of up to 20 m3, with the advantage of a low loading sill.
- Panel van: The four practical panel van versions available, with volumes between 9 and 13 m3, now offer up to 1,490 kg of payload. This increased payload makes it possible to transport heavier equipment or even to convert into a minibus.