Renault Master Z.E. offers the widest range of variants for an electric commercial vehicle including panel van, platform cab and now a new chassis cab version

The Master Z.E. now offers an increased payload over its entire range up to 1,700 kg (before conversion)

As the leader in electric vans in Europe, Renault continues to expand its range to prepare for the mobility of tomorrow

Available to order from October 2020

Renault now offers the widest variety of conversions of large electric vans with its Master Z.E. This new range offers the choice of panel van, platform cab & chassis cab, with three lengths (L1, L2, L3), two heights (H1, H2) and a Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) of 3.1 or 3.5 tons, allowing up to 1,700kg of payload (before conversion).

The complete Master Z.E. range offers a WLTP range of 75 miles and full recharge in six hours from a 7kW Wallbox or Public Charging Point, making it ideal for zero-emission-in-use last-mile deliveries.