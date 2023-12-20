Mazda unveils compact sports car concept

MAZDA ICONIC SP unveiled with rotary EV system powertrain

Premiere of updated 2024 Mazda MX-5

Tokyo / Leverkusen, 25 October 2023. The love of driving is in the DNA of every designer and engineer at Mazda, and their passion is most visible in the world’s best-selling roadster, the Mazda MX-5.

At the Japan Mobility Show1, alongside the premiere of the updated 2024 MX-5, Mazda unveiled the MAZDA ICONIC SP, a concept car that marries together a dual rotary power train with an EV platform, a powertrain approach most recently launched in the all-new Mazda MX-30 R-EV.

The MAZDA ICONIC SP is a compact sports car concept designed to adapt to a new era and shows the company’s continued commitment to the creation of products that satisfy customers‘ love of driving and cars.

The concept achieves a low centre of gravity to deliver excellent driving performance. Its unique proportions are made possible by a low bonnet, achieved by mounting the lightweight and compact rotary engine in the centre of the car.

The idea of a two-rotor rotary EV system would deliver a highly scalable engine with a flexible layout and the ability to burn a variety of fuels, including hydrogen, making it a Mazda-unique technology that is ideal for sports car packages. And if the battery is charged with electricity derived from renewable energy, it is possible to drive in a virtually carbon-neutral state.

Unveiling the concept, Mazda President and CEO, Masahiro Moro said:

“We love the MX-5, and the world loves the MX-5. We are determined in the age of electrification to keep the joy of driving which the MX-5 represents alive, and the MAZDA ICONIC SP, with its dual rotary power generator EV powertrain is our dream solution. A dream we will work hard to launch. Mazda will always deliver vehicles that remind people that cars are pure joy and an indispensable part of their lives.”

Along with the MAZDA ICONIC SP, several versions of Mazda’s brand icon are on display on the Mazda stand, including the latest MX-5 – a significant upgrade of the fourth-generation model with new LED headlights and rear lights, along with changes to the interior to further enhance the driving experience.

Also, the stand has a first-generation MX-5 – an enduring symbol of Mazda’s commitment to the joy of driving, as well as a two-thirds scale model MX-5 to provide a simulated driving experience for children, and an MX-5 that can be controlled using only the driver’s hands.

Primary specifications of MAZDA ICONIC SP concept car

Overall length x width x height (mm) 4,180 × 1,850 × 1,150 Wheelbase (mm) 2,590 Weight (kg) 1,450 Maximum output (PS) 370 Power-weight ratio 3.9

*1 The Japan Mobility Show 2023 is organized by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association. Press days will be held on Wednesday, October 25 (8:00-18:00) and Thursday, October 26 (8:00-13:00). The event will be open to the public from Saturday, October 28 through to Sunday, November 5.

Mazda’s JAPAN MOBILITY SHOW 2023 website

https://www.mazda.co.jp/experience/event/japanmobilityshow2023/