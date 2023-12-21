Hyundai Motor UK announces IONIQ 5 N range pricing, specification and technical information

Prices starting from £65,000

Hyper hatch performance combined with IONIQ 5’s all round every day practicality

N e-shift and N Active Sound+ provide emotional driving engagement

Up to 650PS and 770Nm torque

Significant interior changes to enhance driving experience

Leatherhead, 26th October – Hyundai Motor UK has announced pricing and specification for the IONIQ 5 N, with the order books now open.

Since IONIQ 5’s release in 2021, the model has enjoyed praise from industry and customers alike for its combination of style and practicality combined with the efficiency and high-speed charging ability of its 800V E-GMP architecture. The IONIQ 5 family now grows further with the introduction of the IONIQ 5 N.

IONIQ 5 N represents the N brand’s future and a new way for high-performance enthusiasts to electrify their passion for driving on road and track. With DNA from the brand’s driver-focused N models, the E-GMP-based IONIQ 5 provides the perfect foundation to create N’s first high-performance EV. As well as demonstrating performance and handling in line with N’s traditional core values, IONIQ 5 N is also the first high performance EV to provide the enthusiast driver with an emotional, aural, and sensory connection to the vehicle.

The conversion from multiple award winning zero emission SUV into EV hyper hatch begins with enhancements to the body-in-white (BIW) structure with 42 additional welding points and 2.1 meters of additional adhesives, reinforced motor and battery mountings whilst front and rear subframes are enhanced for lateral rigidity. To enhance steering response and feedback, IONIQ 5 N’s steering column has been strengthened for improved rigidity with a specially tuned N R-MDPS (Rack-Mounted Motor-Driven Power Steering) system with a higher steering ratio and enhanced torque feedback. IONIQ 5 N also benefits from Electronic Controlled Suspension (ECS) that adapts suspension stiffness according to the drive mode to improve rear wheel damping and suspension, securing an agile and immediate response. To increase axle stiffness, Integrated Drive Axles are used front and rear.

As well as physical enhancements to the body, suspension and drivetrain, IONIQ 5 N also takes advantage of the array of sophisticated electronic control technology found in the E-GMP platform.

N Pedal – an intelligent software function designed to provide instant turn-in behaviour and enhanced throttle sensitivity. Drawing on similar technology used on IONIQ 5’s i-Pedal’s regenerative braking system, N Pedal prioritizes fast and exhilarating cornering over energy efficiency. By utilizing decelerative force, an aggressive weight transfer is created, resulting in sharper corner entry.

N Drift Optimizer – this helps to maintain drift angles by balancing multiple vehicle controls responding to real-time inputs. An integrated Torque Kick Drift function allows the driver to simulate the clutch kick action of rear-wheel-driven ICE vehicles for more immediate drift initiation.

N Torque Distribution – fully variable front and rear torque distribution that can be adjusted to 11 levels. The e-LSD (electronic limited slip differential) at the rear axle optimizes cornering performance and control. Additional wheel sensors and broader damping capacity with increased damper size widens the performance range of the electronically controlled suspension.

Many performance enthusiasts have been outspoken about the lack of driver feedback behind the wheel of EVs and to counter this, IONIQ 5 N offers two functions to engage enthusiasts: N e-shift and N Active Sound+. Both modes work collectively to deliver a more engaging physical and aural experience behind the wheel.

N e-shift simulates the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission of internal combustion engine N cars, simulating gearshifts by controlling motor torque output and mimicking the jolt feeling between shifts, providing a precise, interactive driving experience that feels closer to ICEs than previous EVs. N e-shift allows the driver to control the simulated gearshifts with the steering column paddles usually used to control regenerative braking.

N Active Sound+ is paired with N e-shift to enhance the driving experience of EVs by creating a more engaging and exciting sensory experience for the driver. It incorporates a 10-speaker system (eight internal, two external) that offers three distinct sound themes. The ‘Ignition’ theme simulates the sound of the i30 and KONA N’s 2.0T engines and ‘Evolution’ provides a signature high-performance sound inspired by the RN22e, the E-GMP based Rolling Lab concept. The ‘Supersonic’ theme is a unique concept inspired by twin-engine fighter jets, featuring variable volume during cornering. The objective of N Active Sound+ is to provide drivers with an acoustic reference to gauge the power being utilized.

IONIQ 5 N also features several technical enhancements over the standard IONIQ 5, with a powertrain enhanced for performance in both power output, battery cooling and braking. IONIQ 5 N’s electric motors spin up to 21,000 RPM providing up to 609PS in normal conditions, or 650 PS when N Grin Boost (NGB) is engaged, maximising acceleration for up to 10 seconds. Furthering its track capabilities, IONIQ 5 N also features N Launch Control, with three different traction levels for the fastest possible start.

IONIQ 5 N carefully controls heat induced power degradation with an enhanced battery thermal management system comprising of an increased cooling area from independent radiators for the battery and motor, revised motor oil cooler and battery chiller. The driver can also utilize N Battery Pre-conditioning to optimize the battery cells to the most power-efficient temperature by choosing between ‘Drag’ mode for a short burst of full power or ‘Track’ mode that optimizes the lowest possible battery temperature for more laps. Track SOC (state-of-charge) automatically calculates battery consumption per lap.

The N Race feature of IONIQ 5 N further optimizes the EV’s endurance on the circuit, giving drivers more direct control over the car’s energy usage and create an ideal performance window to achieve their driving performance targets. With N Race, drivers are given the strategic choice to prioritise ‘Endurance’ or ‘Sprint’ modes. ‘Endurance’ maximizes range on the racetrack by limiting the peak power, which results in a slower build-up of battery temperature, whilst ‘Sprint’ prioritizes power and provides shorter bursts of full energy.

IONIQ 5 N boasts N-tuned brakes, which represent Hyundai’s most powerful braking system yet. It features 400-mm diameter ventilated front discs with four-piston monobloc callipers and 360-mm rear discs. These brakes are constructed with new lightweight materials and optimized airflow for improved cooling efficiency. In addition, the regenerative braking system typically used for enhanced efficiency has been reinterpreted in IONIQ 5 N to enhance braking performance. It serves as the primary source of brake force, while the mechanical brakes supplement additional braking force when required, ensuring enhanced endurance on the track.

Designed to deal with the harsh braking demands of track driving, Hyundai N engineers designed N Brake Regen, an N-specific region braking system. It offers up to a maximum of 0.6G decelerative force — an industry leading figure — through N Brake Regen alone and remains engaged under ABS activation with a maximum of 0.2G. The risk of brake fade due to the EV’s relative heaviness is minimized by maximizing regen braking power, which results in lower brake force applied to the mechanical brakes, resulting in lower friction brake temperatures.

As well as extensive mechanical and software developments designed for performance driving, IONIQ 5 N’s exterior adds performance related design elements. The N model further distinguishes itself from the standard IONIQ 5 with a change of proportions. It is 20 mm lower overall, 50 mm wider at the bottom to accommodate wider tyres and 80 mm longer due to the more prominent diffuser. This impression is further reinforced by the forged 21-inch aluminium wheels that are wrapped in high-grip 275/35R21 Pirelli P-Zero tyres for improved ride and handling and better grip in track performance.

At the front, there is a redesigned graphic fascia with functional mesh along with air curtain and active air flaps for extra cooling. A lip spoiler runs across the lower part of the bumper to emphasize the car’s slow-slung stance and convey its performance intent. The EV N-exclusive ‘Luminous Orange’ at the bottom of the black front bumper cover continues along the side skirts, giving the IONIQ 5 N a racetrack-ready look. At the rear, the prominent, N-only wing-type spoiler, along with orange-accented rear diffuser and air outlet, help control airflow to support optimal aerodynamic performance. Integrated in the spoiler is a triangular N-only brake light. Below the rear hatch is an N-exclusive black bumper cover with checker flag reflector graphics.

IONIQ 5 N’s interior is optimised for track driving, with enhancements designed to provide both comfort, support and ease of operation. An addition of a centre console fitted with both knee pads and shin support designed to add driver bracing under hard cornering. Aside from driver support, the console also offers a sliding armrest, C-type USB and wireless charging and cupholders. New N bucket seats are finished in leather and Alcantara and have reinforced bolsters to provide lateral support during sharp cornering, whilst the seat frames are positioned 20 mm lower compared to the standard specification model. N emblems are arranged front and rear of the seat with welcome lighting at front, with the two-toned design theme of the bucket seats carried over to the rear. Additional new technology has been embedded with the Digital Centre Mirror which allows the driver to switch between a conventional mirror or a digital screen with a feed from a dedicated camera mounted under the rear spoiler for an increased horizontal rear view with a 50o angle vs the 20o of an optical mirror.

The newly designed N steering wheel is flanked by N buttons that set the desired drive mode. Driving modes can be customized and matched to each button in various combinations to maximize IONIQ 5 N’s fun driving spirit. The NGB button is positioned at 3 o’clock to allows instant and intuitive access, with steering wheel paddles optimally positioned at driver’s fingertips to control N e-shift and N Pedal features.

IONIQ 5 N is also the latest model to receive the updated CCnC Navigation system, featuring faster processing, new graphical interfaces and an N dedicated screen for N customer mode settings and data logging. IONIQ 5 N is also the first IONIQ model to feature wireless Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™. Shared with IONIQ 5 Ultimate and Namsan models, IONIQ 5 N is equipped as standard with a Head Up Display (HUD) with Augmented Reality (AR) but with a bespoke N dedicated layout. Also shared with the high end IONIQ 5 models is a high level of standard comfort and safety equipment such as heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel, Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA 2) and the latest suite of ADAS features such as Surround View Monitor (SVM) Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) and Remote Smart Parking Assist 2 (RSPA 2).

Like the standard IONIQ 5, the N variant is built on the 800V Electric Global Modular Platform, offering ultra-fast charging compatibility and Hyundai’s pioneering Vehicle-to-Load technology (V2L). Similarly, sustainable materials are applied throughout IONIQ 5 N, including recyclable paperette door decorative garnish, BIO PET yarn from sugarcane, recycled PET yarn from recycled PET bottles, BIO TPO from sugarcane and eco processed leather. IONIQ 5 N also adds recycled tire pigment paint and recycled poly Alcantara seat cover cloth.

IONIQ 5 N is available in 9 exterior finishes:

Body Colour Pearl Finish Matte Finish Gloss Finish Metallic Finish Abyss Black ✓ – – – Atlas White – ✓ ✓ – Ecotronic Grey ✓ ✓1 – – Cyber Grey – – – ✓ Performance Blue – ✓ ✓ – Soultronic Orange ✓2 – – –

1 Ecotronic Grey Matte available later in model year

2 Free of charge Paint

All IONIQ 5 N models come with Hyundai’s industry leading 5 Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty, 8 Year/100,000 Mile High Voltage Battery Warranty, 5 Year Annual Health Check, 3 year MapCare navigation update program, Roadside Assistance package, and 12 Year Anti Corrosion Warranty.

Ashley Andrew, President, Hyundai Motor UK said “IONIQ 5 N is truly the first EV for the driving enthusiast, combining not just high performance and precision handling but also using state of the art technology to provide an emotional connection so far missing in performance EV’s. IONIQ 5 N uses an array of tools to provide a driver centric driving experience whenever desired, as well as the ability of becoming a quiet, comfortable and efficient zero emission family SUV at the flick of a mode button”.

Pricing

Description Fuel Type Insurance Group (1-50) VED Band VED Cost Recommended On The Road Price P11D Value BIK Tax % IONIQ 5 N Electric TBC A £0.00 £65,000.00 £64,945.00 2% Optional Extras Retail Price Metallic / Pearl / Gloss Paint £665.00 Matte Paint £885.00 Vision Roof £1250.00

Key Specification highlights



Exterior LED Projection Headlights LED Daytime Running Lights LED Taillights 21” Forged Alloy Wheels Pirelli P Zero tyres Orange Brake Callipers Gloss Black Mirror Caps Power Folding and Heated Mirrors Rear Privacy Glass Dedicated N bumpers N Rear Diffuser Extended Sport Spoiler Front and Rear Air Ducts Auto Flush Door Handles Front and Rear Wipers 3x Active Air Flaps

Interior Alcantara/Leather Bucket Seats Manual seat height adjustment 60:40 folding rear seats Front and rear heated seats LED interior lighting N Perforated Steering Wheel Fixed centre console Black headliner Aluminium performance pedals Power winders front and rear Auto up/down front windows

Convenience Heat Pump Highway Driving Assist 2 Remote Smart Park Assist 2 Surround View Monitor Blind Spot View Monitor Head-Up Display V2L: Interior and Exterior OTA Vehicle System Updates Smart Key Digital Key Wireless Phone Charger Power Tailgate Digital Centre Mirror Shift by Wire Rain Sensor Auto Light Control High Beam Assist 2-Zone Automatic A/C Plug & Charge Rear Child Seat Anchor Points e-Call Multimedia 12.3” Digital Cluster Display 12.3” Central Touchscreen Wireless Phone Projection Navigation CcNC Platform OTA Multimedia Updates Bluetooth with Voice Recognition Bose® Sound System E-Active Sound Design+ (N Brand) Multicolour Ambient Lighting USB Type-C (3x Front, 2x Rear) Powertrain & Safety Dual-motor AWD, 650PS 84 kWh battery Electronic Control Suspension High Performance Dampers E-LSD, Rear Forward Collision-Avoid. Assist (FCA) 2 Lane Following Assist (LFA) Highway Driving Assist (HDA) 2 Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA) Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (PCA): Reverse/Forward/Side Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA): Rear Rear Occupant Alert

Technical

Description Electric 84.0 kWh Battery 650PS Single speed Reduction Gear AWD ELECTRIC MOTOR Electric Motor Type Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) Electric Motor Max Power (PS/kW) 650 / 478.1 (PS/kW) Electric Motor Torque (Nm/lbs ft) 740 / 545.8 (Nm/lbs ft) 0-62mph (seconds) 3.4 Top Speed (mph) 161 HIGH VOLTAGE BATTERY Battery Type Lithium-ion Polymer Battery Power (kW) 585 Battery Capacity (kWh/Ah) 84.0 Voltage 697 CHARGING Charging Port CCS 3 Pin Connector (ICCB) Compatible Estimated Charging Wallbox 7 kW (10 -100%) 11 hours 30 minutes Estimated Charging Wallbox 10.5 kW (100%) 7 hours 35 minutes Estimated Public 50 kW CCS (80%) 1 hour 10 minutes Estimated Public 350 kW CCS (80%) 18 to 36 min4 On Board Charger (kW) 10.5 SUSPENSION Front Macpherson Strut Type Rear Multilink STEERING System RACK & PINION (R-MDPS TYPE) Steering Wheel Lock to Lock Turns 2.31 Minimum Turning Circle (m) 12.42 BRAKE Front Callipers Four-piston monobloc Front Ventilated Φ400mm Rear Ventilated Φ360mm DIMENSIONS Overall Length (mm) 4715 Overall Width (mm) (Excluding Door Mirrors) 1940 Overall Width (mm) (Including Door Mirrors) 2152 Wheelbase (mm) 3000 WEIGHT AND CAPACITY Kerb Weight (kg) 2,235 Payload (kg) 460 Gross Vehicle Weight (kg) 2660 Max Tow Weight (kg) – Braked N/A Max Tow Weight (kg) – Unbraked N/A Gross Train Weight (kg) N/A Noseweight (kg) N/A Max Roof Weight (kg) N/A N Front Tyre 275/35R21 Rear Tyre 275/35R21 Front Wheel 9.5JX21, OFFSET 45 Real Wheel 9.5JX21, OFFSET 45 Front Track 1667 Rear Track 1672.2 Overall Height (mm) 1,585 Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Up 480 Luggage Capacity VDA (litres) – Seats Down 1540 Maximum Potential EV Driving Range (Miles/Km) TBC Electric Driving Efficiency (kWh per 100Km) TBC

4 charge time may be affected by external conditions such as ambient weather conditions and charge point output