MCL24 ‘Best Stand’ award winners announced

BMW Motorrad and Infinity Motorcycles have been crowned winners of the prestigious stand awards by visitors to the UK’s biggest and most interactive motorcycle and scooter show, MCL24.

The annual vote asks attendees for their standout exhibitors in the following categories: Best Manufacturer Stand, Best Customer Experience, and Best Non-Manufacturer Stand.

BMW Motorrad: Take the ‘haul’

For the fourth year in a row, BMW Motorrad captivated the crowds with its impressive and innovative stand, winning both Best Manufacturer Stand and Best Customer Experience. Respondents to the post-show survey were drawn to BMW’s display of its entire 2025 motorcycle range as well as having the opportunity to ask questions of its product specialists.

With four performances a day, the ‘Make Life a Ride Arena’ played host to expert riders demonstrating the ability and agility of models such as the BMW R 1300 GS Adventure. Visitors were treated to a very special guest appearance from 2024 World Superbike Champion, Toprak Razgatlıoğlu and were able to see his stunting prowess first-hand as he took to the arena aboard a GS.

Simon Roots, Brand Communication and Partnership Manager at BMW Motorrad, comments: “We’re beyond thrilled to be singled out by the attendees of MCL24 for the fourth time in a row. These awards are a reflection of our commitment to bring exciting and engaging experiences to motorcycle enthusiasts, and the hard work of our amazing team to make it happen. We’re grateful for the support and we look forward to MCL25!”

Infinity Motorcycle clinch Best Non-Manufacturer Stand

Known for its vast array of motorcycle apparel and accessories, Infinity Motorcycles created a dynamic, customer-centric stand with an impressive lineup of product offerings at competitive prices. Visitors were impressed by the product selection as well as the advice and knowledge of staff.

Alan Arnold, Sales Director at Infinity Motorcycles said: “Speaking on behalf of the team, we’re so proud to win the Best Non-Manufacturer Stand award this year! It reflects all their hard work on the rebrand and the investment in new show fittings to showcase the great products to their full potential. We’ll see you at MCL25!”

Early Bird Advanced tickets for MCL25 are on sale now from www.motorcyclelive.co.uk . Taking place between 15-23 November at the NEC, Birmingham, The event offers an unparalleled platform to experience everything great about two, three, and light four wheels.