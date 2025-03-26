UEFA Nations League 2025: Quarter-Finals Recap and Semi-Finals Preview

The UEFA Nations League delivered another thrilling week of international football as the quarter-finals wrapped up with drama, goals, and penalty shootouts that decided the fates of Europe’s top national teams. Here’s a full breakdown of the action and a look ahead at the upcoming semi-final clashes.

Quarter-Final Drama:

Germany vs. Italy Germany advanced to the semi-finals with a 5-4 aggregate victory over Italy. After a 2-1 win away in the first leg, Germany secured their place with a dramatic 3-3 draw in Dortmund. One of the most talked-about moments came when a quick-thinking ball boy, Noel Urbaniack, helped speed up play in the build-up to Germany’s second goal.

Portugal vs. Denmark Portugal mounted an incredible comeback after losing the first leg 1-0 in Denmark. In the second leg in Lisbon, they stormed to a 5-2 win after extra time, securing a 5-3 aggregate victory. Substitute Francisco Trincão emerged as the hero, scoring twice during extra time.

Spain vs. Netherlands This tie provided non-stop excitement, ending 5-5 on aggregate. Spain progressed to the semi-finals after winning 5-4 in a nerve-wracking penalty shootout. Both matches were end-to-end thrillers, with Unai Simón making a crucial save and Pedri calmly slotting home the decisive spot kick.