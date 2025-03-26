  • Wed. Mar 26th, 2025

UEFA Nations League 2025: Quarter-Finals Recap and Semi-Finals Preview

Mar 26, 2025 #UEFA Nations League 2025

The UEFA Nations League delivered another thrilling week of international football as the quarter-finals wrapped up with drama, goals, and penalty shootouts that decided the fates of Europe’s top national teams. Here’s a full breakdown of the action and a look ahead at the upcoming semi-final clashes.

Quarter-Final Drama:

  • Germany vs. Italy Germany advanced to the semi-finals with a 5-4 aggregate victory over Italy. After a 2-1 win away in the first leg, Germany secured their place with a dramatic 3-3 draw in Dortmund. One of the most talked-about moments came when a quick-thinking ball boy, Noel Urbaniack, helped speed up play in the build-up to Germany’s second goal.

  • Portugal vs. Denmark Portugal mounted an incredible comeback after losing the first leg 1-0 in Denmark. In the second leg in Lisbon, they stormed to a 5-2 win after extra time, securing a 5-3 aggregate victory. Substitute Francisco Trincão emerged as the hero, scoring twice during extra time.

  • Spain vs. Netherlands This tie provided non-stop excitement, ending 5-5 on aggregate. Spain progressed to the semi-finals after winning 5-4 in a nerve-wracking penalty shootout. Both matches were end-to-end thrillers, with Unai Simón making a crucial save and Pedri calmly slotting home the decisive spot kick.

  • France vs. Croatia Croatia stunned France with a 2-0 first-leg win, but Les Bleus responded in kind in Paris. With a 2-0 victory of their own, the tie went to penalties where France held their nerve to win 5-4 and book their place in the final four.

Promotion and Relegation Play-Offs:

  • Turkey dominated Hungary 6-1 on aggregate to earn promotion to League A.

  • Greece defeated Scotland 3-1 over two legs to secure a spot in League A.

  • Belgium retained their League A status with a 4-3 aggregate win over Ukraine, thanks to Romelu Lukaku’s late heroics.

  • Serbia ensured their stay in League A by overcoming Austria 3-1 on aggregate.

Semi-Final Matchups (June 2025):

  • Germany vs. Portugal – June 4, 2025 at the Munich Football Arena.

  • Spain vs. France – June 5, 2025 at the Stuttgart Arena.

The semi-finals promise mouthwatering encounters, with some of the continent’s biggest footballing nations battling for a place in the Nations League final. With form, flair, and firepower on display, the road to the trophy continues with high stakes and even higher expectations.

New data highlights EVs are clocking up more miles than petrol cars.
MCL24 'Best Stand' award winners announced
Asda Set To Open First Durham City Convenience Store At Mount Oswald Development
