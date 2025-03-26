UEFA Nations League 2025: Quarter-Finals Recap and Semi-Finals Preview

The UEFA Nations League delivered another thrilling week of international football as the quarter-finals wrapped up with drama, goals, and penalty shootouts that decided the fates of Europe’s top national teams. Here’s a full breakdown of the action and a look ahead at the upcoming semi-final clashes.
Quarter-Final Drama:
-
Germany vs. Italy Germany advanced to the semi-finals with a 5-4 aggregate victory over Italy. After a 2-1 win away in the first leg, Germany secured their place with a dramatic 3-3 draw in Dortmund. One of the most talked-about moments came when a quick-thinking ball boy, Noel Urbaniack, helped speed up play in the build-up to Germany’s second goal.
-
Portugal vs. Denmark Portugal mounted an incredible comeback after losing the first leg 1-0 in Denmark. In the second leg in Lisbon, they stormed to a 5-2 win after extra time, securing a 5-3 aggregate victory. Substitute Francisco Trincão emerged as the hero, scoring twice during extra time.
-
Spain vs. Netherlands This tie provided non-stop excitement, ending 5-5 on aggregate. Spain progressed to the semi-finals after winning 5-4 in a nerve-wracking penalty shootout. Both matches were end-to-end thrillers, with Unai Simón making a crucial save and Pedri calmly slotting home the decisive spot kick.
-
France vs. Croatia Croatia stunned France with a 2-0 first-leg win, but Les Bleus responded in kind in Paris. With a 2-0 victory of their own, the tie went to penalties where France held their nerve to win 5-4 and book their place in the final four.
Promotion and Relegation Play-Offs:
-
Turkey dominated Hungary 6-1 on aggregate to earn promotion to League A.
-
Greece defeated Scotland 3-1 over two legs to secure a spot in League A.
-
Belgium retained their League A status with a 4-3 aggregate win over Ukraine, thanks to Romelu Lukaku’s late heroics.
-
Serbia ensured their stay in League A by overcoming Austria 3-1 on aggregate.
Semi-Final Matchups (June 2025):
-
Germany vs. Portugal – June 4, 2025 at the Munich Football Arena.
-
Spain vs. France – June 5, 2025 at the Stuttgart Arena.
The semi-finals promise mouthwatering encounters, with some of the continent’s biggest footballing nations battling for a place in the Nations League final. With form, flair, and firepower on display, the road to the trophy continues with high stakes and even higher expectations.