The Mobile Ecosystem Forum will be hosting the next MEF Roundtable event, focused on people with disabilities in the telecommunications industry.

Held on Zoom Webinar with large human captioning Eng/Eng, provided by SyncWord, the event will take place on Thursday 15th July from 15:00pm to 17:30pm (UK/BST).

Advances in technology mean we can and should increasingly build accessibility into the design of devices and applications that facilitate our digital lifestyles. The mobile device, accompanied by its accessories and array of apps, can bring the world’s disabled billion into the marketplace as consumers of services.

Whether you are part of an enterprise, a supplier, or an interested industry player, you should have a Chief Accessibility Officer. If you don’t already have one, come and learn from industry representatives about why they are such an important part of any business.

Join the MEF Roundtable in Thursday 15th July to examine the situation and delve into how this opportunity can be addressed. https://mobileecosystemforum.com/events_/people-with-disability-pwd-a-hidden-market-of-a-billion-you-should-consider/?ct=t(Syniverse-webinar-June_COPY_01)

Esteemed analyst, Chris Lewis of Lewis Insights, will present key findings from the latest Report for MEF which you can download here. https://mobileecosystemforum.com/the-hidden-segment-the-worlds-disabled-billion/

This discussion will be followed by stakeholders and industry players presenting on Awareness, Education, Inclusion, Opportunity which will lead into a panel debate on how the present will shape the future – with Enterprise R&D use cases and a helpful steer as to what you can do to help.

Expert speakers at the event come from a range of companies including:

Google

Microsoft

Rakuten Viber

Atos

AbilityNet

Orange

Department for International Trade (DiT)

Committee G3ict

Group CSR

Verizon Media

The Value 500

Register to attend for free at: https://mobileecosystemforum.com/events_/people-with-disability-pwd-a-hidden-market-of-a-billion-you-should-consider/?ct=t(Syniverse-webinar-June_COPY_01)

MEF ROUNDTABLE People With Disability: A hidden market of a billion you should consider takes place on Thursday 15th July at 15:00pm.

