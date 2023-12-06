Mercedes-AMG gives top model of its compact Performance SUV family an extensive upgrade

New front apron design and AMG crest on the bonnet

New light signature for headlamps and rear lights

AMG Performance steering wheel comes standard

Multimedia system MBUX with extended range of services

Affalterbach. Mercedes-AMG is upgrading its compact Performance SUV GLA 45 S 4MATIC+ (combined fuel consumption: 10.0–9.5 l/100 km, combined CO 2 emissions 227–215 g/km)[1], with visual and technical innovations for the exterior and interior. The distinguishing feature is the newly shaped front apron and the AMG crest on the bonnet. LED technology is now used for the entire lighting system. The new light signature for the headlights and the rear lights adds subtle visual accents. MULTIBEAM LED main headlights are available as an option.

Viewed from the side, the wheel arch extensions emphasise the vehicle’s powerful character. These components are now painted in the colour of the body (they were black on the predecessor model). 21-inch cross-spoke wheels are standard. At the rear, the round twin tailpipe trim and the spoiler lip on the roof reveal that this is the most powerful version of the GLA family.

Interior upgraded with the latest MBUX generation

The interior features the latest generation of the AMG Performance steering wheel as standard. The AMG steering wheel buttons stand out with bright displays and an intuitive operating logic. The buttons let the driver control important driving functions as well as all driving programmes. With its new AMG-specific screen design and extended range of functions, the MBUX infotainment system is even more powerful than before. With Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, smartphones can interface wirelessly with the car. Higher USB charging power and an additional USB-C port improve connectivity.

Powerful AMG 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo engine and sophisticated all-wheel drive

With 310 kW (421 PS) of output, the GLA 45 S 4MATIC+ has a powerful engine. The compact SUV sprints from zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.3 seconds. The top speed is fixed at 270 km/h (168 mph). In addition to its impressive output, the AMG 2.0-litre turbo engine also boasts spontaneous response. Power is transmitted via the agile AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The standard driving programme RACE and the fully variable all-wheel drive AMG Performance 4MATIC+ with AMG TORQUE CONTROL contribute significantly to the dynamic driving experience. The rear axle gearbox features two electronically controlled multi-plate clutches, each of which is connected to a drive shaft on the rear axle. This design means that the engine power is not only distributed variably between the front and rear axles, but also selectively between the left and right rear wheels.

The figures at a glance

Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S 4MATIC+ Engine 2.0-litre R4 with twin-scroll exhaust turbocharger mounted on anti-friction bearings Displacement ccm 1,991 Nominal power kW/PS 310/421 in rpm 6,750 Nominal torque Nm 500 in rpm 5000–5,250 Drive system Fully variable all-wheel drive AMG Performance 4MATIC+ with AMG TORQUE CONTROL Transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT eight-speed dual-clutch transmission Combined consumption1 l/100 km 10.0–9.5 Combined CO 2 emissions1 g/km 227–215 Acceleration 0–100 km/h s 4.3 Top speed km/h 270

1 The values quoted are WLTP CO 2 values as defined in Art. 2 No. 3 of the Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption values were calculated based on these values.