Mercedes-Benz presents vision of hyper-personalised user experience at CES 2024

AI-powered MBUX Virtual Assistant takes driver-car relationship into new dimension with natural, human-like interaction

Class-defining new features and collaborations intensify immersive in-car entertainmen

Stuttgart/Las Vegas. An extension of you and seamlessly in tune with your needs: This is the way forward for a hyper-personalised and intuitive customer experience – in-car and beyond. At CES 2024, Mercedes-Benz will preview the next major step towards its vision. The world’s biggest consumer electronics show provides the perfect backdrop for the game-changing MBUX Virtual Assistant. It takes the ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice assistant into a whole new visual dimension with high-resolution game-engine graphics from Unity. This advanced AI-powered feature combines the intelligent systems of MBUX into a single entity and presents an expressive new face to the customer with natural interaction. Running on the in-house developed Mercedes-Benz Operating System MB.OS, the MBUX Virtual Assistant headlines several digital innovations to be presented in January.

“Mercedes-Benz is reinventing the digital passenger experience by leveraging AI to offer human-like interaction with the intelligent MBUX Virtual Assistant. It includes empathetic characteristics that sync with your driving style and mood. Paired with our in-house MB.OS architecture, this approach will define the future of digital luxury.”

Ola Källenius, CEO, Mercedes-Benz

The Concept CLA Class celebrates its North American premiere at CES 2024. Based on the MMA (Mercedes Modular Architecture) and MB.OS, it offers a close-to-production insight into the future family of four vehicles. Visitors will get a taste of the electric future of an icon with the North American premiere of the camouflaged prototype of the electric G-Class. Further highlights include exciting developments in the field of in-car entertainment, including a first-of-its-kind partnership. For defining moments at CES 2024, visit Mercedes-Benz at booth #4941 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.