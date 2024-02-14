All-New Dacia Duster attracts more than 5,500 UK car buyers since its reveal

More than 5,500 UK car buyers have already registered their interest in the All-New Dacia Duster in just 37 days since its official unveil

45 people even signed-up for more details on Christmas Day

All-New Duster combines the value and robust nature of the original model with a more distinctive design, advanced hybrid powertrains, greater space, and new technologies

Due for launch at Dacia UK’s newly redesigned retail spaces in the second quarter of the year

The British public can register their interest by visiting www.dacia.co.uk

After only a month since the reveal of the All-New Dacia Duster, thousands of UK drivers are already interested in making the robust SUV their new car in 2024.

Since initial details were released of the new model at the end of November, 5,510 people have registered their interest so far via the Dacia UK website. In over a decade of the brand officially being in the UK, it is the shortest time in which so many people have signed-up for updates on a forthcoming new Dacia model.

Even the festivities didn’t distract those who want to find out more about the All-New Duster, with 45 people even putting their name down on Christmas Day!

With the number increasing daily it’s an early indication that the All-New Duster will strengthen the model’s standing as the most popular Dacia with UK car buyers.

Due to arrive at Dacia UK’s nationwide retailers during the second quarter of this year, the All-New Duster is the latest chapter in the model’s success story.

Encapsulating all the merits of the previous versions, it enhances the SUV’s multi-award-winning formula with Dacia’s distinctive new design and the addition of the latest technologies, from hybrid drivetrains to advancements in safety and comfort. As a result, it is now more spacious, connected, sustainable and capable than ever.

Luke Broad, Dacia Brand Director for the UK, said: “The All-New Duster is already making waves well ahead of its launch and it’s great to see thousands of people recognise what it offers and what it stands for. It’s the brand’s boldest and most advanced model, but is still Dacia to the core, blending technological progress with robustness, outstanding value, and usability. It’s no surprise that thousands of UK car buyers already have it on their most wanted list for 2024.”