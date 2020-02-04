Mercedes-Benz Vans UK Ltd has enhanced the capabilities of its class-leading connectivity system, Mercedes PRO connect, with the addition of two new services – Remote Access and Digital Drivers’ Log.

Remote Vehicle Access means that a driver assigned to a vehicle can lock and unlock the vehicle and operate the optional auxiliary heater (if fitted) from anywhere in the world. This allows packages to be dropped off to the load compartment, for example, even if the driver is not with the vehicle. In addition, the driver is able to set the vehicles’ optional auxiliary heater. If the keys are locked in the vehicle, they can also now be retrieved more easily. It also offers improved anti-theft protection, as unlocked vehicle doors are noticed, flagged on the system, and can be remotely locked again.

Digital Driver’s Log enables journey logs to be generated into an exportable PDF file that can be kept for company records, or can be used to assist vehicle managers or administrators in calculating personal versus business mileage and a complete record of all journeys. This enables more efficient working procedures, as tedious and error-prone manual entries in a journey log are no longer necessary.

Since the introduction of Mercedes PRO connect with the latest generation of the Sprinter in June 2018, Mercedes-Benz Vans has connected 9,500 new Sprinter vehicles in the UK, giving customers greater security, safety and efficiency benefits.

Mercedes PRO connect constantly updates itself, giving customers new features and benefits up to every six months. In 2019, Mercedes-Benz Vans added Drive Style monitoring and electric mobility services to Mercedes PRO connect. Further new features to the system in the past six months also included real-time variable servicing monitoring, parking time monitor and additional geo-fence options.

Steve Bridge, Managing Director, Mercedes-Benz Vans UK Ltd, said: “We are committed to enhancing the value our connected vehicle services that we offer to our customers to help keep their businesses moving. We don’t want to introduce gimmicks; we truly believe that these digital services will add genuine value to the van community and provide small ways to give them one less thing to think about. As is always the case too, we welcome feedback from van drivers and operators about their use of Mercedes PRO connect and any ideas of what they would like to see developed, so that we can continue to provide the most innovative solution for this hard working community.”

Mercedes-Benz Vans is offering these new digital services for all vehicles activated after 13.01.2020. All Mercedes PRO connect services including the newly released ‘Remote Access’ and ‘Digital Drivers Log’ are now included free of charge, for three years. Mercedes-Benz Vans is also working on an update to remotely retrofit the software to previously connected vehicles, to allow all eligible customers to benefit from these exciting updates, which should be available by the end of Q1 2020.