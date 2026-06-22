Merchant Park Developments Digs Deep to Support UTC Durham’s New Sensory Garden and Allotment

Staff and pupils from UTC and representatives from Merchant Park and Hall Construction.

A leading North East property development firm, Merchant Park Developments. is helping to sow the seeds of success at University Technical College (UTC) Durham located on Aycliffe Business by donating eight tonnes of topsoil to kickstart the school’s ambitious sensory garden and allotment project.

The donation coincides with local works being undertaken by Merchant Park Development’s building contractor Hall Construction at Merchant Park on Millennium Way, Aycliffe Business Park. The donated topsoil will fill four large planters recently designed and built by students in collaboration with Groundwork, marking the first major milestone in a project designed to transform student wellbeing and employability.

In 2016 Sunderland University collaborated with Hitachi and Gestamp to found UTC Durham. A specialist STEM school and Sixth Form for students aged 14+, they recognised that while their curriculum prepares students for technical careers, some Year 10 students required more confidence-building before entering traditional work experience environments.

The new garden serves to provide a living classroom environment replicating real-world responsibilities within a familiar, nurturing setting. By taking ownership of the space and getting involved with everything from planting to maintenance, it aims to help students develop essential skills such as teamwork, communication, and emotional regulation.

The project is designed with a dual focus on sustainability and mindfulness. Key features include a fruit and vegetable hub, wild meadow and sensory herb garden with a dedicated space for touch, smell, and taste to aid emotional regulation.

Adrian Goodall, Director at Merchant Park Developments said: “This is a great opportunity to help support UTC with their exciting sensory garden and allotment project. Our local works have allowed us to provide the foundations for this sensory garden and allotment. Seeing UTC Durham create a space that builds confidence and prepares SEN students for the world of work is inspiring. We are proud to play a small part in their future success and support the holistic wellbeing of the young people in our community.

“Our relationship with UTC came about on the back of our involvement with the development of the Hitachi site at Aycliffe Business Park which brought over 2,000 jobs to the area and continues with our latest development Merchant Park on Millennium Way. We recognise the importance of securing training and education opportunities for the next generation, and this latest project is another great way to invest in the future generation.

Lyndsey Parker, Assistant SENCO at UTC Durham, added: “We wanted to create a sensory wellbeing garden that could be a space for our students to feel calm, supported, and able to access what they need in the moment. A place where they can step away from the pressures of the school day and just be themselves.

For many of our pupils, particularly in Years 10 and 11, the increasing academic demands can feel overwhelming at times. Having a space like this allows them to pause, regulate, and reset without expectation. It becomes an outlet – whether that’s for quiet reflection, connecting with nature, spending time with a trusted adult, or simply having the freedom to switch off.

Beyond individual support, the garden will also benefit our wider school community by encouraging inclusion, connection, and a shared sense of pride in something meaningful and sustainable. We are incredibly grateful for the generous donation of six bulk bags of topsoil, which has helped make this vision a reality. Support like this plays a vital role in bringing the space to life for our young people. It will make a lasting difference to the wellbeing of our students, both now and in the future.”

Geoff Hunton, Director at Merchant Park Developments added: “We’ve always been a keen supporter of the local community and this forms part of Merchant Park’s strategy to encourage education and training projects. The UTC plays an important role in nurturing talent to enhance our region’s manufacturing capability and their continued collaboration with large engineering companies like Hitachi Rail Europe provides students with practical work experience to support their studies. This is something we’re proud to have been involved with bringing Hitachi to the region over ten years ago which acted as a catalyst for further developments on Aycliffe Business Park including the construction of the UTC.”