Middlesbrough: £1.3M investment to protect against sewer flooding

Work to upgrade sewers and reduce the risk of flooding will start in January in Middlesbrough.

Northumbrian Water is investing £1.3M to increase the capacity of the sewers in the Gresham Road area of the town, where it will be upgrading 165 metres of its network.

Work is due to start on Monday 6 January and take five months to complete. The project will be carried out by the water company’s partner, Mott MacDonald Bentley (MMB).

The new sewer will begin at the Bow Street end of Gresham Road and extend along Gresham Road toward Glebe Road.

The team will work in stages as they move along the route of the new pipe, reducing the amount of time they impact parking outside of individual customers’ homes.

Customers living in the area are being kept informed of the plan and of progress. They were also invited to meet the team and discuss the project during a special drop-in event held in October.

Tochukwu Okafor, Northumbrian Water’s Project Manager, explained the purpose of the investment: “The main aim of this project is to reduce the risk of sewer flooding for customers in the Gresham Road area.

“We are increasing the capacity of our sewer network to better handle larger amounts of combined sewage and surface water, especially during heavy rain. This will help lower the chances of flooding. This investment shows our dedication to strengthening our infrastructure and protecting the homes and wellbeing of our customers in this community.

“This project will require extensive work within the heart of the community, and together with our partners, Mott MacDonald Bentley, we are committed to minimizing disruption to customers as much as possible.

“We greatly appreciate the customers who joined us at our event in October and remain available to speak with anyone in the community throughout the duration of the project. Our goal is to ensure open communication and provide the necessary support as we carry out this critical investment.”