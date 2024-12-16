186 Property Solutions strengthens team with two senior appointments in support of strategic growth plans

(L-R) Tom Sowerby, Jonathan Carter, Kathryn Airey and Andrew Walsh.

Commercial building contractor 186 Property Solutions has strengthened its team with two senior hires to support its strategic growth plans.

The company, known for its expertise in refurbishing and renovating commercial properties, operates from its headquarters in Darlington, with an additional office in Berkshire serving the South of England.

A key focus of 186 Property Solutions’ growth strategy is its electrical division, which is NICEIC accredited. This enables the firm to provide a comprehensive suite of electrical services, including installations, maintenance, and design for commercial and industrial projects as well as specialised solutions, such as integrated door access systems, fire alarm systems, CCTV, and integrated cabling.

To support this expansion, Andrew Walsh has been appointed as Electrical Supervisor, tasked with ensuring projects are delivered on time and within budget. With over 10 years of experience in the trade, his career includes roles at McMain Electrical, working as a self-employed contractor, and at MH Gorman.

He joins Electrical Manager Mark Tate, who has already played a pivotal role in his time with the business in developing the in-house electrical division. He was previously employed as Technical Manager at specialist electrical contractor Dual Bound Ltd and oversees the strategic development and delivery of electrical projects, ensuring the highest standards of efficiency and compliance.

As well as the additions to the senior team, Tom Sowerby has joined as Contracts Manager, whose main role is client liaison, ensuring the smooth running of a project from quote to completion.

He has extensive experience in managing the installation of commercial kitchens, which aligns with 186 Property Solutions’ expansion in the local authority, retail hospitality, and ‘blue light’ sectors

Kathryn Airey has also been appointed as Assistant Accountant. In her role, she supports the accounts department by managing purchase orders, processing payments for contractors and subcontractors, overseeing credit control, and ensuring the smooth day-to-day operation of the business.

The appointments coincide with a major refurbishment underway at 186 Property Solutions’ headquarters at Four Riggs, Darlington. The reconfiguration will create additional office space to accommodate a further eight staff to futureproof the business for the immediate future.

Jonathan Carter, a Director of 186 Property Solutions, said: “These appointments represent a significant milestone for our business. Andrew and Tom bring a wealth of expertise and leadership that will propel our growth into new and emerging sectors while strengthening our core services. The refurbishment of our headquarters highlights our dedication to creating the best possible environment for our team and clients as we continue to scale up. In the months ahead, we will continue to recruit more skilled tradespeople to support our ongoing growth.”