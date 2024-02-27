MILLER EXTENDS A HELPING HAND TO HOME BUYERS…

A LEADING North East housebuilder is giving buyers a boost with a range of cash saving offers for 2024.

Miller Homes North East has announced a new range of incentives, from deposit matching to meeting buyers’ mortgage payments.

And, coupled with falling interest rates, the builder believes the offers will not only bring significant savings to buyers but speed up the buying process.

As part of the trio of 2024 incentives, Miller is offering to pay the first year’s mortgage and meet the cost of carpets in properties across Northumberland, County Durham, North Tyneside and Tyne and Wear.

It is also offering a deposit match scheme – designed to help those struggling to save sufficient funds for a deposit get their foot on the property ladder.

If a potential buyer has saved five per cent of the total property price of their desired Miller home, the company will match it – making the journey to homeownership or property upgrade smoother and more accessible.

And the third incentive is part exchange with the possibility of a contribution to the deposit.

This effectively makes Miller Homes the buyer of the ‘old’ property – saving estate agent fees and the associated stress of selling a home.

Miller Homes North East is currently working on a number of developments with Stephenson Meadows, on the outskirts of Newcastle, Longridge Farm at Bedlington and Lambton Park, at Chester-le-Street, all in their second phase.

Work is also underway to create the 72 properties which make up Miller’s first phase of three, four and five bed houses at the £250m Seaham Garden Village development.

And following the completion of land purchases at Tanfield and on the outskirts of Consett, work will now begin to create additional homes in County Durham.

Miller Homes regional operations director for the North East, Ryan Lincoln, said there has never been a better time to invest in a new build property, “and these incentives could really speed up the process.

“The energy crisis has also led to many older homes becoming unaffordable to run,” he said, “whereas new-build properties are built with energy efficiency in mind and save buyers, on average, £2,200 a year on utilities alone.

“And these incentives, allied to falling interest rates, all add up to good news for those looking to make a move in 2024.”

For more information on Miller Homes’ North East developments, or to take advantage of its January incentives, visit: https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/locations/north-east-of-england.aspx