EUROPE’S BIGGEST SCARE CONVENTION HEADS TO THE NORTH EAST…

Photos by fb.com/maxcooperphotography | Instagram : @maxcooper_photography

THE NORTH EAST’s award-winning scare attraction can add another accolade to its list – after being chosen to host a prestigious convention.

Psycho Path, based at Lintz Hall Farm, County Durham, was last year voted the best scream park in the country by ScareCON – Europe’s only convention dedicated to the fast growing scare attraction industry.

And now ScareCON has announced that this year it is bringing the event north – and holding it at Psycho Path.

The convention has previously been held at leisure outlets such as Thorpe Park and Alton Towers, but on June 5, Psycho Path will welcome hundreds of people from all sectors of the industry and community who congregate annually at the event to discuss and swap ideas, discover new innovations and buy props for their attractions and shows.

This venue will give delegates the opportunity to visit a number of Psycho Path’s scare experiences, explore an expanded range of vendors and attend talks.

And the event will culminate in the annual Scare Ball, which includes an exclusive afterparty event as well as the live award ceremony – plus a surprise act.

ScareCON has a reputation for moving around the country to ensure all areas of the UK are covered, and the ever-growing presence of scare events in the North East has ensured this year’s event will take place at Psycho Path.

“Delegates love the fact that we can move the event around to different venues, which means that more of the scare attraction population can see different events that they may not have been able to visit before.” said Michael Bolton of ScareCON.

Director of Psycho Path, Christiano Crawford, said the team were thrilled to be hosting the convention.

“This is an incredibly exciting event to be welcoming to the North as well as on a personal level for us at Psycho Path – it’s a real feather in our cap to be honoured

By asking to be hosting ScareCon on our continually growing site.

“We have some terrifyingly good plans for 2024, this is just the beginning of what we hope will be a bigger and better year yet again.”

A ticket for ScareCon includes access to all the daytime activities, trade show, talks and seminars, and evening Scare Ball, and they are on sale now at an early bird discounted price of just £75 per person, with group discounts available.

For further information and ticket sales, check out www.ScareCON.org. For any inquiries about exhibiting, sponsorship, or promotional opportunities, please contact us at ScareCON.org.