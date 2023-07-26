Miller Homes Advises Hartlepool School Children of Building Site Dangers In Time For Summer Holidays

Miller Homes, that has a Hartlepool based development has visited a primary school close to its flagship Hartside View development to chat about staying safe around building sites during the summer holidays.

Rachel Hanlon and Tony Haigh Regional SH&E Advisors for Miller Homes visited Throston Primary School, the former primary school of Miller Homes Teesside Land Trainee, Charlotte McCluskey, and delivered an informative and entertaining presentation.

Fully interactive, the talk saw a volunteer from the assembly don pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) that employees of the housebuilder wear to keep themselves and others safe.

“Thank you to Rachel and Tony for delivering a serious message in a very enjoyable way and bringing a little humour to our assembly,” said Mark Atkinson, Head Teacher, Throston Primary School. “It was a pleasure to welcome them to our school and for us to also share how proud we are of our children and their school and to learn of the career success of a former pupil.”

The talk delivers a serious message in an age-appropriate way and highlights the job roles that are involved in building new homes in communities across the region, allowing the children to learn more about a possible future career in construction.

It was particularly poignant as a former Throston Primary School pupil, Charlotte followed in the footsteps of her own parents who both work in the housebuilding industry after being inspired from a young age.

“There are many children who live on or near one of our developments and it is hugely important to us that, as the summer holidays draw closer, we work with our communities to help understand safety around our construction sites,” said Donna Clark, Sales Director, Miller Homes Teesside. “We shall look forward to engaging with more schools in the coming months to share more about what we do and how we stay safe.”

