The Home of Curry Launches Zeera Home Kitchen, Delivering Restaurant-Quality Food for Easy Reheating at Home.

Zeera Indian Cuisine is excited to announce the launch of its latest service, Zeera Home Kitchen.

This innovative service offers restaurant-quality food cooked by the expert chefs at Zeera, chilled and ready-to-heat at home, taking away the worry of messy cooking and allowing customers to enjoy restaurant-standard food in the comfort of their homes.

Shah Choudhury, owner of Zeera, said: “With Zeera Home Kitchen, we wanted to create a solution for customers who yearned for amazing quality curries and sundries at home but didn’t want to spend time measuring and mixing the ingredients. We understand that our customers want to enjoy great-quality food at their convenience, and that’s what we’re offering with our new service.”

Zeera Home Kitchen is designed to give the customers the same taste experience as they would enjoy in the restaurant. Zeera has created a new chilled food app, which customers can use to order the same great menu they enjoy dining in the restaurant. The chilled dishes are then ready for customers to pick up or have delivered at their convenience. With a great selection of curries and sundries, customers can enjoy their favourite dishes in the comfort of their own homes with minimal fuss.

The new service offers delicious, authentic, and traditional Indian cuisine, created entirely by the Zeera team of expert chefs, using fresh ingredients and the same passion that they bring to the restaurant every day. Customers can now pinpoint the restaurant-quality food they want from the chilled cabinets, ready to heat, and enjoy at their leisure.

To order from Zeera Home Kitchen, customers can download the Zeera app or visit www.zeeracuisine.com. Orders can be picked up or delivered straight to their doorstep, whichever is more convenient. For those who prefer the traditional method of ordering, the phone number is 0191 456 1811.

Zeera Indian Cuisine promises to offer customers only the best, authentic Indian dishes, cooked to perfection and now delivering that same authenticity to their customers’ homes hence Zeera Home Kitchen has been a hit amongst foodies in the area.

