  • Wed. Jul 26th, 2023

North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Top Tags
Food & Drink North East North East News Retail Sunderland Teesside

The Home of Curry Launches Zeera Home Kitchen, Delivering Restaurant-Quality Food for Easy Reheating at Home.

ByJAM Prints and Marketing

Jul 26, 2023 #cost of living, #food, #Indian restaurant
Zeera Home Kitchen

Zeera Indian Cuisine is excited to announce the launch of its latest service, Zeera Home Kitchen.

This innovative service offers restaurant-quality food cooked by the expert chefs at Zeera, chilled and ready-to-heat at home, taking away the worry of messy cooking and allowing customers to enjoy restaurant-standard food in the comfort of their homes.

Shah Choudhury, owner of Zeera, said: “With Zeera Home Kitchen, we wanted to create a solution for customers who yearned for amazing quality curries and sundries at home but didn’t want to spend time measuring and mixing the ingredients. We understand that our customers want to enjoy great-quality food at their convenience, and that’s what we’re offering with our new service.”

Zeera Home Kitchen is designed to give the customers the same taste experience as they would enjoy in the restaurant. Zeera has created a new chilled food app, which customers can use to order the same great menu they enjoy dining in the restaurant. The chilled dishes are then ready for customers to pick up or have delivered at their convenience. With a great selection of curries and sundries, customers can enjoy their favourite dishes in the comfort of their own homes with minimal fuss.

The new service offers delicious, authentic, and traditional Indian cuisine, created entirely by the Zeera team of expert chefs, using fresh ingredients and the same passion that they bring to the restaurant every day. Customers can now pinpoint the restaurant-quality food they want from the chilled cabinets, ready to heat, and enjoy at their leisure.

To order from Zeera Home Kitchen, customers can download the Zeera app or visit www.zeeracuisine.com. Orders can be picked up or delivered straight to their doorstep, whichever is more convenient. For those who prefer the traditional method of ordering, the phone number is 0191 456 1811.

Zeera Indian Cuisine promises to offer customers only the best, authentic Indian dishes, cooked to perfection and now delivering that same authenticity to their customers’ homes hence Zeera Home Kitchen has been a hit amongst foodies in the area.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

JAM Prints and Marketing

Related Post

Motoring Retail
Polestar 2 now with YouTube; expansions to Range Assistant and Apple CarPlay
Jul 26, 2023 admin
Health Property Teesside
Miller Homes Advises Hartlepool School Children of Building Site Dangers In Time For Summer Holidays
Jul 26, 2023 Admin
Motoring Retail Technology
Parkopedia partners with Valtech Mobility to provide end-to-end parking, charging and in-car commerce solutions
Jul 26, 2023 admin

You missed

Motoring Retail
Health Property Teesside
Motoring Retail Technology
Food & Drink North East North East News Retail Sunderland Teesside