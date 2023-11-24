MILLER HOMES NORTH EAST RAISES £26,000 FOR HOSPICE

A partnership between a leading North East housing developers and a regional hospice has led to a £26,000 donation.

Miller Homes picked St Oswald’s Hospice as its chosen charity in 2021 and since then has been involved in a whirl of fundraising activities to help support the hospice in its vital work.

And that dedication and commitment from the Miller Home staff has led to the substantial donation, with the hope of raising even more money in the future.

Staff at Miller Homes were asked to choose a charity and St Oswald’s Hospice received the most nominations.

Trudy Alexander, charity ambassador for Miller Homes, has helped kick start the activities which included events such as Walk-tober, where every mile covered during October generated a £1 donation from the company.

That was followed by Miller Miles in 2022 and Active April earlier this year, where 9999 miles were clocked up – leading to a donation of £9999.

Coffee mornings, bake sales and challenges such as the Kielder Marathon, the Great North Run and the 3 Peaks Challenge – where participants race to scale the three highest mountains in the British Isles in 24 hours – were all carried out by staff to help raise more funds.

For Trudy choosing St Oswald’s Hospice as Miller Homes’ North East charity was particularly special, as she has had her own family member looked after there.

“It’s a special place and it mean a lot to all of us at Miller Homes to support somewhere local and to know the difference it makes,” she said.

Earlier this year Trudy became one of the hospice’s Giving Day Champions, joining forces with other companies and supporters to raise more than £330,000 in 33 hours.

Along with the partnership, Miller Homes is also part of St Oswald’s Hospice Better Together Business Club, which supports hospice nurses and aims to fully fund two nursing roles through membership.

Patrick Arkle, Regional Director for Miler Homes, was also delighted with the choice of the charity.

“The service that St Oswald’s Hospice provides to many people and families is invaluable to so many in our region so we’re delighted to have been able to support them,” he said.

“We want to create and enhance communities; we approach fundraising as a way to help us reach out to the people and organisations who are positively influencing things in the areas we are creating homes.”

Kirsty MacDonald, Senior Fundraiser Business Partnerships at St Oswald’s Hospice said that the Miller Homes team had been a pleasure to work with.

“We are so grateful for their partnership, enthusiasm and support which makes such a big difference to us at the hospice and we’re looking forward to what is to come.”