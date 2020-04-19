Today, you will find many CBD products in the market in various forms, because the popularity of this chemical compound has been increasing for a long time now. If you have been buying products based on their popularity or based on your friends’ recommendation, you are not following the right method. Is your CBD product not delivering the results that you expected? If yes, you have been making one or more of these basic mistakes.

Here, we present before you some of these mistakes to alert you in the CBD-buying process. It is important to be aware of these mistakes and stay away from them when you set out to buy the CBD-infused product that caters to your needs.

Not doing enough research

This is definitely the first mistake that people commit when they set out to buy CBD products, even the popular ones. What works for your friend need not work for you. So, you should first go through the description of the products carefully to understand the ingredients used in it, method of CBD extraction, directions of use and more. Read enough reviews about that particular product to know if it would suit you or not. Buying any product, especially CBD-infused ones, blindly on someone else’s recommendation, is a mistake that you have to avoid at all costs.

Prioritising on cost instead of quality

Many people get attracted when a CBD product is offered at a low price and proceed to buy it without checking its authenticity. Sensing this behaviour, many fraudulent companies make quite a lot of contaminated CBD products and offer them at throwaway prices to lure more and more buyers. If you fall into this trap, you are doing more damage than good to your health. These contaminated CBD products contain a lot of toxins that can lead to serious health issues. Hence, always focus on the quality of a CBD product, its source and components, instead of making a decision based on its cost.

Expecting them to deliver positive results quickly

If you are buying CBD products for getting a permanent relief for your physical or mental ailment within a very short time, you are going to get disappointed. A very commonly-repeated mistake these days is when people stop using CBD totally when they don’t find any relief in 2 or 3 days. You should remember that CBD has excellent anti-inflammatory properties that act directly on your endocannabinoid system. Therefore, it starts giving positive results anywhere between a few days and a few weeks of consumption, depending on your problem. Set your expectations right and know your requirements completely. This way, you will never make a mistake when it comes to choosing a good CBD product for your ailment.

Not reading the labels properly

Is your CBD-infused product making you feel uncomfortable or not solving the problem for which you bought it in the first place? There could be only reason for this – you haven’t read the labels of the product properly before buying it. Labels of a CBD product will give you important information about the following aspects:

Source of the CBD oil – which hemp plant was the oil extracted from and where was the plant cultivated

Contents of the product – How much percentage of THC does the product contain? A CBD product is legal only if it contains less than 0.3% of THC. If you buy a product that contains more THC, it can make you feel high or intoxicated.

Method of extraction – how was the CBD oil extracted from the plant? Alcohol or ethanol-based extraction is the best method, because it contains all the essential cannabinoids in it. Some other methods could add toxins or contaminants to the CBD oil, thereby rendering it useless for you.