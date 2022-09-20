The monster taming RPG introduces the biggest in-game area to date, new monsters, additional game modes for customisable playthroughs, and much more.

Thursday, 30th June 2022 – Team17 and Moi Rai Games have today announced the free Forgotten World update for monster taming, role-playing game, Monster Sanctuary, which originally launched on PC, Nintendo Switch™, Xbox One, and PlayStation®4 in December 2020.

Forgotten World invites players to explore the game’s largest addition to date, which includes ten new monsters (five of which were designs from the community) for players to add to their team; two new outfits; 78 new skills; 13 new items, and three new game modes (Bravery Mode, Randomizer, and Permadeath) that can be combined freely, allowing players to customise their Monster Sanctuary experience for endless replayability. Full patch notes for the Monster Sanctuary Forgotten Worlds update can be found on the Team17 Website.

Step into the Forgotten World with this new trailer:

Monster Sanctuary Key Features:

Overcome and collect monsters: Creatures great and small are available to collect and battle, and can be upgraded via deep skill trees to unlock new and powerful abilities

Creatures great and small are available to collect and battle, and can be upgraded via deep skill trees to unlock new and powerful abilities Master the Monster Sanctuary: A mysterious force threatens the peace between monsters and humans, players will explore and unravel the secrets littered around the world

A mysterious force threatens the peace between monsters and humans, players will explore and unravel the secrets littered around the world Battle in tactical 3v3 combat: Player rosters of monsters can fight AI or other players in a turn-based 3v3 system, using elemental attacks and combos to devastating effect

Player rosters of monsters can fight AI or other players in a turn-based 3v3 system, using elemental attacks and combos to devastating effect Discover a deep Metroidvania world: From the depths of the Underworld to the heights of the Snowy Peaks, there is plenty to explore, and hidden areas to uncover using monster skills

From the depths of the Underworld to the heights of the Snowy Peaks, there is plenty to explore, and hidden areas to uncover using monster skills Items and gear aplenty: Players will find a plethora of useful items scattered around the world to help aid them in their journey

Monster Sanctuary is available on PC and consoles for £15.99/€19.99/$19.99. To keep up to date with all the information on Monster Sanctuary, like the game on Facebook, follow on Twitter, and join the community on Discord.