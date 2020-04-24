Morgan demonstrates its ability to create a tailored design with LE60 Plus Six and 3 Wheeler models

The edition celebrates 60 years of Morgan’s partnership with Dutch Dealership Louwman Exclusive

Special run of just five cars comprises three unique specifications, each with its own distinct theme

It comes as the Plus Six, Morgan’s flagship sports car, begins its second year on sale

The Morgan Motor Company continues to push the boundaries of creative possibilities and prove its ability to turn imagination into reality, with the launch of three limited-edition specifications. The LE60 range of cars celebrates six decades of Morgan’s partnership with its retailer in the Netherlands, Louwman Exclusive. Just five cars have been created: two Plus Six models in Ice Blue, a further pair in Scintilla Silver, and a single Almond Green 3 Wheeler. Conceived in-house by Morgan’s design team at the company’s factory in Malvern, Worcestershire, the exclusive models demonstrate the firm’s bespoke capabilities.

Characterised by a classic yet purposeful look, the Ice Blue LE60 Plus Six features 19-inch alloy wheels, evoking the look of a wire wheel but with a contemporary twist. Yellow accents can be spotted around the car, such as its brake calipers, spot light casings, and LE60 decals on its bonnet side vents. Inside, it gains black pebble-texture leather with yellow diamond seat stitching and LE60 headrest embroidery, and a matte tawny wood dashboard and tunnel top trim, while an interior motif reaffirms the model’s significance.

Resplendent in metallic Scintilla Silver, the second Plus Six LE60 specification sits purposefully on 18-inch black Speedster wheels, under which yellow brake calipers can also be found. The colourway extends throughout the car, with a yellow number 6 painted within the grille, yellow horizontal seat stitching and matching LE60 headrest embroidery. A yellow band runs around the trailing edge of the bonnet, reminiscent of traditional Morgan bonnet strap. The interior of this LE60 is distinguished by a dashboard and a tunnel top in body colour.

Just one LE60 Morgan 3 Wheeler has been built, in Almond Green, and in keeping with the Plus Six variants a yellow theme can be seen throughout the car. Special attention has been paid to the leather dashboard panel, which features a laser-engraved design.

Launched at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the Morgan Plus Six has received standout reviews from both press and customers in its first year on sale. The model marked the launch of the company’s CX-Generation bonded aluminium platform – it brought new levels of dynamic capability to the brand, and has now made its way into the recently unveiled Plus Four. Power comes from BMW’s B58 inline six-cylinder 3.0-litre turbocharged engine, which produces a formidable 335 bhp. In combination with the Plus Six’s dry weight of just 1075kg, it can accelerate 0-62mph in just 4.2 seconds. Like all Morgan cars, the Plus Six is hand built by the craftsmen and women at Morgan’s factory in Malvern, Worcestershire.

Marcus Blake, Chief Sales Officer at Morgan Motor Company, said: “We are delighted to recognise this landmark anniversary with our Dutch Dealership, Louwman Exclusive. We are proud of our entire Dealership network, and it gives us immense pleasure to be able to celebrate these milestones in such a fitting way. When Louwman contacted us with their plans to celebrate 60 years as a Morgan dealer, we wanted to make sure they did so in style. All Morgan cars are special, but with consultation from our design team, these bespoke LE60 specials are especially beautiful and unique.”