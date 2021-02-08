A resident at Riverside House care home in Morpeth has starred in a Jackanory worthy video for National Storytelling Week.

Ella Stephenson 89, read her favourite book, The Tale of Jeremy Fisher, on camera which the home shared on its Facebook page as part of the nationwide initiative which aims to encourage storytelling and reading for all ages.

The video received lots of support from the page’s followers, with many comments praising Ella on her professional recital and thanking the home for providing a wide variety of activities for its residents.

Following Ella’s story time, resident shared their favourite tales with each other, and some of the most popular books included what’s the time Mr wolf, Albert Herbert Hawkings and the space rocket and The Tale of Jeremy Fisher.

Ella said: “I had a lot of fun sharing my favourite book, The Tale of Jeremy Fisher, with my fellow residents and reading it to our followers on Facebook. Childhood tales bring back lots of happy memories, and I really enjoyed reading lots of books as a child.”

Danielle Carter, home manager at Riverside House care home, said: “Celebrating National Storytelling Week is very important to us as a home as it gives us an opportunity to share stories with one another. This can be childhood favourites, adult fiction or even telling our own stories to each other.

“The residents had a lot of fun and we have discovered some fantastic new stories to get stuck into!”