As we all are aware, people of the United Kingdom are very passionate about all kinds of sports. They love spending their time indulging in playing their favorite sports or watching them. However, one thing that you may be wondering is what the most popular sports in the country are. So, we have created a list of the top 5 popular sports in the UK.

Football:

Football is one of the most popular sports in the whole world. But one country that is extremely crazy about this sport is the UK. There are various leagues that run in the country throughout the year. One of the most famous ones is the Premier League. The most popular teams in the world are Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, etc. play in the Premier League. A lot of fans from all over the world keep a close eye on the premier league since it is such a famous league.

Cricket:

Cricket is also an extremely popular sport in the UK. It is the national sport of the UK and most people play it with utmost dedication and perfection. 18 county clubs in the UK play the First Class County championship every year. The national team has also made the fans proud by winning the World Cup against New Zealand in recent times. This is why the popularity of the sport is increasing day by day and more people have started watching it with a keen interest in the country. The number of players in the sport has decreased but the number of spectators is at an all-time high.

Rugby:

Rugby is also a highly celebrated and loved sport in the country. It is divided into Rugby Union and Rugby League. However, Rugby Union is much more popular than Rugby League. The national team of Rugby Union is loved by fans from all over. Several UK teams participate in the Super League every year. Fans keenly follow the Super League and enjoy watching rugby.

Tennis:

In recent years, we have seen how people have started engaging in playing tennis again. They have started spending time learning tennis and watching it as well. The most popular tennis tournament that most people enjoy watching is Wimbledon. It was started way back in the year 1877. Today, there are various emerging tennis players in the country and it has again become popular like it was in the earlier days.

Badminton:

When it comes to the racquet sports category, badminton is undoubtedly the most enjoyed and loved sport in the UK. This sport has been growing continuously in the country and the UK has been participating in different competitions like Olympics, Commonwealth, etc. The players do not disappoint and always perform their best in these tournaments. It is also a popular game that has gained a lot of popularity in recent times.