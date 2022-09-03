Brits have spent £1.13 billion extra on petrol and diesel since June last year*

Drivers spending around £2.3 billion a month 12 months ago versus £3.43 billion a month in June 2022

CarGurus research found this equates to an estimated 49% rise in the nation’s outlay on fuel in that time period

CarGurus has listed the most economical new cars on the road

New car buyers can save up to £280 a year in fuel costs by opting for the most fuel-efficient models***



UK motorists have forked out an additional £1.13 billion pounds during the last 12 months because of the rising cost of petrol and diesel*.

Used car platform CarGurus has looked at the average monthly cost of diesel and petrol prices from June 2021 to June 2022 based on the average monthly mileage** and average mpg of petrol and diesel cars in the UK***.

It found that 12 months ago, drivers were spending around £2.31 billion a month.

However, with the average cost of petrol and diesel reaching 191.25p and 199.02p per litre at the end of June****, it’s estimated that in June 2022 the figure has risen to £3.44 billion, which represents a percentage increase of 49%*****.

For Brits’ wallets, this amounts to an extra £30 a month per driver – equating to £360 over the course of the year.

When looking at the last 12 months, the largest month-on-month rise took place between May and June 2022, with the monthly spend jumping from £2.98 billion to £3.44 billion.

These findings support a recent study conducted by CarGurus that revealed fuel consumption is now the number one priority for UK car buyers, with 57% declaring it as one of their most important considerations with deciding their next vehicle purchase.

Month Avg. cost per month (per driver) Avg. total cost (UK as a whole) Petrol (£) Diesel (£) Petrol (£) Diesel (£) Total Fuel Price (£) Jun-21 69.03 65.86 1,423,890,215.10 882,560,881.60 2,306,451,096.70 Jul-21 70.22 67.14 1,448,515,864.28 899,713,598.40 2,348,229,462.68 Aug-21 72.11 68.29 1,487,323,248.92 915,124,242.40 2,402,447,491.32 Sep-21 72.11 68.32 1,487,415,854.40 915,526,259.20 2,402,942,113.60 Oct-21 72.97 69.85 1,505,155,108.80 936,029,116.00 2,441,184,224.80 Nov-21 76.84 73.91 1,584,981,753.60 990,435,389.60 2,575,417,143.20 Dec-21 78.50 75.28 1,619,222,640.00 1,008,794,156.80 2,628,016,796.80 Jan-22 77.57 74.33 1,600,039,492.80 996,063,624.80 2,596,103,117.60 Feb-22 78.30 74.95 1,615,097,232.00 1,004,371,972.00 2,619,469,204.00 Mar-22 80.84 77.57 1,667,489,913.60 1,039,481,439.20 2,706,971,352.80 Apr-22 87.03 88.67 1,795,171,291.20 1,188,227,655.20 2,983,398,946.40 May-22 86.91 88.75 1,792,696,046.40 1,189,299,700.00 2,981,995,746.40 Jun-22 101.93 99.45 2,102,514,187.20 1,332,685,692.00 3,435,199,879.20 Difference YoY June 21 vs June 22 (£) 32.90 33.59 678,623,972 450,124,810 1,128,748,782

CarGurus has identified the most fuel-efficient new petrol, diesel and self-charging hybrid cars, and detailed how much motorists could potentially save by choosing one of these over a car that returns the UK average mpg.

Topping the mpg charts for petrol, diesel and hybrid cars, were the Mazda2 1.5 90 Skyactiv-G (60.1mpg), Peugeot 208 1.5 BlueHDi (71.4mpg), and Toyota Yaris 1.5 VVTi (68.8mpg), respectively.

CarGurus’ list of the most economical cars on the market also highlights the fuel savings that could be made when compared with driving a car that returns the UK average mpg of 52.6mpg (petrol) and 56.1mpg (diesel)***, based on an annual mileage of 7,400 miles**.

Boasting 68.8mpg, the hybrid Toyota Yaris 1.5 VVTi (£288.02), diesel Peugeot 208 1.5 BlueHDi (£255.74), Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TDI (£221.72) and Skoda Octavia 2.0 TDI 116 (£221.72) offer the biggest potential cost savings compared to the average car on UK roads.

Meanwhile, the most economical petrol car, the Mazda2 1.5 90 Skyactive-G, offers an annual saving of £152.65.

The most fuel-efficient new petrol, diesel and hybrid cars in the UK today

Car Fuel type MPG Total fuel cost per year based on average mileage of 7,400 miles** Petrol avg. 191.25**** Diesel avg. 199.02**** Annual saving based on average mpg of 52.6mpg (petrol) / 56.1mpg (diesel)*** Mazda2 1.5 90 Skyactiv-G Petrol 60.1mpg £1,070.52 £152.65 Kia Picanto 1.0 Petrol 58.9mpg £1,092.34 £130.83 Toyota Aygo X 1.0 VVTi X Petrol 58.8mpg £1,094.19 £128.98 Peugeot 208 1.2 PureTech 100 Petrol 56.7mpg £1,134.72 £88.45 Hyundai i10 1.0 67PS Petrol 56.5mpg £1,138.74 £84.43 Peugeot 208 1.5 BlueHDi Diesel 71.4mpg £937.71 £255.74 Skoda Octavia 2.0 TDI 116 Diesel 68.9mpg £971.73 £221.72 Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TDI Diesel 68.9mpg £971.73 £221.72 Renault Clio 1.5 dCi Diesel 67.3mpg £994.84 £198.61 SEAT Leon 2.0 TDI Diesel 67.3mpg £994.84 £198.61 Toyota Yaris 1.5 VVTi Hybrid

(petrol) 68.8mpg £935.15 £288.02 Hyundai Ioniq 1.6 GDi Blue Drive Hybrid

(petrol) 62.8mpg £1,024.50 £198.67 Toyota Carolla 1.8 VVTi 5dr Hybrid

(petrol) 62.7mpg £1,026.13 £197.04 Kia Niro 1.6 GDi Hybrid

(petrol) 58.9mpg £1,092.34 £130.83 Hyundai Kona Hybrid 1.6 GDi Hybrid

(petrol) 57.6mpg £1,116.99 £106.18

NOTE: The cars listed are with their official combined fuel economy which is calculated using the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) process

Chris Knapman, CarGurus UK editor, said: “Our research further underlines the financial impact the rising cost of petrol and diesel is having on the nation. It is no surprise then that fuel economy is now ranked the most important consideration when buying a car.

“If drivers are in need of a new car, it’s clear choosing one of the most fuel-efficient models could save drivers hundreds of pounds per year at a time when it’s needed most.

“For those drivers sticking with their current car, there are still some simple steps you can take to help maximise fuel economy. These include removing unnecessary weight from the vehicle, anticipating what traffic ahead is doing so that you can accelerate and brake more gently, and knowing when it’s best to open a window versus use the car’s air-conditioning.”

CarGurus has shared some tips on the best way to drive more economically

While changing cars to a more fuel-efficient model isn’t an option that’s open to all motorists, there are some things that any driver can do to help optimise the economy of their current vehicle. To find out more, visit here