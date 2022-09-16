SMG Studio’s sequel to the zany, award-winning, Moving Out will launch on PC and consoles next year, bringing more couch moving and couch co-op, chaos!

Tuesday, 23rd August 2022 – Team17 has today announced Moving Out 2, the sequel to the 2020 award-winning couch moving, couch co-op game from SMG Studio and DevM Games. Launching in 2023 on PlayStation®5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch™, and PC, Moving Out 2 will take players back to the breakneck, breakback (and ‘break-knee’) world of Smooth Moves’ Furniture Arrangement and Relocation Technicians (F.A.R.Ts), as they pack furniture, technology, and everything including the kitchen sink across increasingly bizarre locales, with increasingly deadly challenges.

Moving Out 2 will see the introduction of online co-operative, cross-play enabled gameplay to the series, allowing F.A.R.Ts around the world to team up and creatively move furniture from point A to point B and beyond! Announced during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live, Moving Out 2 will again feature a cast of bizarre unlockable characters as they traverse different dimensions in the pursuit of seamless and (sometimes) breakage-free home removals, across more than 50 new levels and challenges.

PIVOT!!! And take a look at the brand-new trailer while you’re at it:

Moving Out 2 Key Features

Co-op Continued: Players can either take on Moving Out 2 solo, or with friends (or enemies) in both couch and cross-play enabled online co-op.

Players can either take on Moving Out 2 solo, or with friends (or enemies) in both couch and cross-play enabled online co-op. Location, location, location : 50+ new levels offer up interesting and hazardous challenges for the F.A.R.Ts to pit their moving prowess against.

: 50+ new levels offer up interesting and hazardous challenges for the F.A.R.Ts to pit their moving prowess against. Physics: Gravity is both a cruel mistress and a F.A.R.T’s best friend; use it to get items to where they need to go faster… but maybe not in one piece.

Gravity is both a cruel mistress and a F.A.R.T’s best friend; use it to get items to where they need to go faster… but maybe not in one piece. Crazy characters: Featuring a whole new host of smooth movers, Moving Out 2 showcases entirely new characters that will both enchant and horrify.

Featuring a whole new host of smooth movers, Moving Out 2 showcases entirely new characters that will both enchant and horrify. Assist mode: Movers of all abilities are welcome in Packmore; with Assist Mode, the possibilities (and fun) are endless, and inclusive!

Moving Out 2 is supported by VicScreen through the Victorian Screen Incentive (VSI).