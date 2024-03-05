Moving Your Business? Here is a list of 3 Industrial Estates to consider in North East?

Are you considering relocating your business to the North East of England? The region offers a range of industrial estates that could be the perfect fit for your company’s needs. From easy access to major transportation routes to proximity to skilled labor, there are a variety of factors to consider when choosing the right location for your business. Here are three industrial estates in the North East that you should definitely consider:

1. Team Valley Trading Estate, Gateshead

Team Valley Trading Estate in Gateshead is one of the largest industrial estates in the North East, spanning over 700 acres. It is conveniently located just off the A1 motorway, providing easy access to Newcastle, Sunderland, and the surrounding areas. The estate is home to a diverse range of businesses, from small local enterprises to multinational corporations, making it a vibrant and bustling place to set up shop.

2. Belasis Business Park, Billingham

Belasis Business Park is a modern and well-equipped industrial estate located in Billingham, Teesside. The park offers a range of high-quality office and industrial space, with excellent transport links to the A19 and A66. The park is home to a mix of companies, including manufacturing, logistics, and professional services firms. With plenty of amenities nearby, including restaurants, shops, and hotels, Belasis Business Park is a convenient and attractive location for businesses of all sizes.

3. North East Enterprise Zone, Sunderland

The North East Enterprise Zone in Sunderland is a designated area for business growth and development, offering a range of incentives for companies looking to set up or expand in the region. The zone is located in close proximity to the Port of Sunderland and the A19, providing excellent connectivity for businesses involved in manufacturing, logistics, and distribution. With a focus on innovation and technology, the North East Enterprise Zone is an ideal location for companies in the high-tech and creative industries.