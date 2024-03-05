Looking at moving Business? Here are a list of 5 industrial estates in Sunderland that you can move to

If you are looking to move your business to a new location in Sunderland, there are several industrial estates in the area that could be the perfect spot for you. Industrial estates offer a range of benefits for businesses, including easy access to transportation links, affordable rent, and a variety of industrial spaces to suit your needs. Here are five industrial estates in Sunderland that you should consider for your business relocation.

1. Pallion Industrial Estate – Pallion Industrial Estate is one of the largest industrial estates in Sunderland, offering a wide range of industrial units and workshops for businesses of all sizes. The estate is located in a prime location close to major road networks, making it easy for you to transport goods and access customers. With affordable rent and flexible lease terms, Pallion Industrial Estate is a great choice for businesses looking to expand or relocate in Sunderland.

2. North Hylton Enterprise Park – North Hylton Enterprise Park is another popular choice for businesses in Sunderland. The estate offers a range of industrial units, warehouses, and office spaces, making it a versatile option for businesses in various industries. North Hylton Enterprise Park is located close to major transportation links, including the A19 and A1231, making it easy for you to connect with customers and suppliers. With competitive rental rates and modern facilities, this industrial estate is a great choice for businesses looking for a professional and convenient location.

3. Sunderland Enterprise Park – Sunderland Enterprise Park is a well-established industrial estate in Sunderland, offering a range of industrial units, workshops, and office spaces for businesses of all sizes. The estate is located close to major road networks, making it easy for you to transport goods and access customers. With competitive rental rates and a range of amenities, including on-site security and parking, Sunderland Enterprise Park is a great choice for businesses looking for a professional and secure location in Sunderland.

4. Leechmere Industrial Estate – Leechmere Industrial Estate is a popular choice for businesses in Sunderland, offering a range of industrial units, workshops, and office spaces for businesses of all sizes. The estate is located close to major transportation links, making it easy for you to connect with customers and suppliers. With affordable rent and flexible lease terms, Leechmere Industrial Estate is a great choice for businesses looking to expand or relocate in Sunderland.

5. Castletown Industrial Estate – Castletown Industrial Estate is another popular industrial estate in Sunderland, offering a range of industrial units and workshops for businesses of all sizes. The estate is located close to major road networks, making it easy for you to transport goods and access customers. With competitive rental rates and modern facilities, Castletown Industrial Estate is a great choice for businesses looking for a convenient and professional location in Sunderland.