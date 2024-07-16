Muckle celebrates public sector procurement hattrick

Leading law firm Muckle LLP has been appointed to a trio of prestigious procurement frameworks to provide legal services to the public sector.

The Newcastle-based law firm, which has a 10-strong specialist public sector team, has won places on three regional and national procurement frameworks.

Muckle LLP is on the legal panels for NEPO and the North West Legal Consortium (NWLC), as well as the recently-launched national Pagabo procurement framework to help educational establishments to convert to academies. The law firm’s interdisciplinary team also provides full-service legal support to Tees Valley Combined Authority (TVCA).

With a deep understanding of the special complexities, risks and challenges of public sector organisations, Muckle provides specialist legal advice to local, regional and UK-wide authorities covering a wide range of sectors.

Muckle team members have decades of experience in providing advice to public sector organisations working across large-scale infrastructure, regeneration, education and social housing projects. Lawyers from multiple disciplines give clear advice on everything from structures to subsidy control, public procurement, and highly sensitive employment and dispute matters.

The Muckle LLP public sector team is led by Alison Walton, Partner and Head of Procurement, a Legal 500 Recommended Lawyer with more than 21 years’ experience. Alison is also an experienced commercial contracts lawyer, regularly advising boards and directors on how to mitigate contractual risks.

Alison said: “Operating in the public sector arena raises its own unique and complex challenges. Our highly experienced, team of experts help our clients from across the UK to negotiate this complex, regulated world.

“We cover the full spectrum of legal work on behalf of local authorities, combined authorities, education providers and Government organisations, and we are looking forward to working with clients on these frameworks to deliver a range of ambitious projects.”

Managing Partner Jason Wainwright said: “We are delighted to be appointed onto these three latest panels to provide legal services to public sector organisations in the North East, North West and across England.

“We are committed to supporting people and communities through our public sector work and we are especially pleased to have scored so highly on our ‘social values’ – something which is very dear to our hearts at Muckle LLP.”