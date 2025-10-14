  • Tue. Oct 14th, 2025

Muckle LLP continues to invest in talent with associate’s promotion

#Business, #North East, #Promotions
Kathryn Boyd, who has been a solicitor at Muckle LLP since 2020, has recently returned from maternity leave and is now stepping into her new role as an associate solicitor in the agriculture, estates and rural property team at Muckle.

Kathryn was promoted in November last year, during her maternity leave, after being recommended by partner and head of team, David Towns. Her promotion highlights Muckle’s commitment to recognising outstanding talent.

Now back working within the team, Kathryn will manage a broad range of complex landed estate and rural property matters, while also stepping up to contribute to the firm’s strategic planning, as it seeks to enter new regional markets and wider team development.

Kathryn said: “The support throughout my maternity leave and return to work from Muckle has been excellent. Knowing the firm is still investing in you, even when you’ve got a lot going on outside of work, is incredibly encouraging. It means a lot to feel that level of support while becoming a new mum.”

David Towns, partner and head of the agriculture, estates and rural property team, said: “Kathryn’s promotion is thoroughly deserved and reflects the calibre of work she consistently delivers, as well as the trust and confidence we have in her.

“At Muckle, we’re committed to recognising talent and helping our people to develop and shape their careers. Kathryn is a brilliant solicitor and a valued member of the team and I’m excited to see her continue to grow in this new role.”

Earlier this year, Muckle was named Best Place to Work’ at the North East Business Awards for Northumberland & Tyneside – for the third year in a row. The firm continues to champion flexible working and inclusive career progression, helping its people thrive both personally and professionally.

The agriculture, estates and rural property team was recently ranked in Tier 1 by Legal 500.

