Newcastle-born Gillian Scribbins is celebrating after qualifying as a solicitor with Muckle LLP – the North East’s leading independent law firm for businesses.

Gillian studied both French and German at Bristol University, and completed a Masters in Journalism, before joining Muckle LLP’s Commercial Team in 2018 as a paralegal after a spell with Northumbria University’s in-house legal team. Previously, she had worked for a French financial newspaper and the BBC in its Rights, Legal and Business Affairs team.

She started her 18-month training contract in September 2020 before qualifying into the firm’s Dispute Resolution team, which has continued to expand over the last 12 months to meet a growing need for its services.

After starting her training contract, Gillian spent 18 months across different practice areas including Construction and Engineering, Corporate and Banking and Restructuring, before taking her final seat in Dispute Resolution.

Gillian said: “Muckle has been supportive throughout my training and qualification, and I am delighted to continue my career here at the firm. It has been a great firm to train with as we get exposure to and responsibility for a breadth of complex and varied matters.

“Working here, you are accepted and appreciated for what you individually bring, and you know your strengths will be recognised.”

At Muckle trainees also enjoy getting involved in the firm’s frequent Environmental, Social and Governance activities. The firm was recently recognised at the North East Business Awards 2022 with the Heart of the Community award, and it is this personal investment in the North East community that Gillian believes sets it apart.

Susan Howe, Partner and Head of Dispute Resolution, added: “I am delighted that Gillian will continue to develop her career here at Muckle, and, in particular, in the Disputes team. She has already proven to be a fantastic asset to the team and to our clients, and I know she will continue to do great things.

“As a firm, we are committed to supporting our people in their development and look forward to continuing to help talented young lawyers to grow their careers.”

Muckle has continued its commitment to investing in new talent through its involvement in the North East Solicitor Apprenticeship (NESA) scheme, and earlier this year, Muckle LLP announced a new partnership with The University of Law (ULaw) which will see it supporting future trainees with their Solicitors Qualifying Examination.