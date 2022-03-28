Leading North East law firm Muckle LLP has strengthened its Banking and Restructuring team with a new senior appointment.

With over 13 years’ experience in the sector, Laura Keegan joins the firm as a Senior Associate, enhancing the significant expertise already offered by the growing team.

The Banking and Restructuring team, led by highly recognised finance practitioner, Louise Duffy, has a strong reputation acting for lenders and borrowers, with a large client base made up of banks, private equity providers and corporate borrowers.

Laura specialises in supporting lenders and borrowers in the banking sector, advising and supporting insolvency practitioners, directors and creditors on a wide range of insolvency matters – and she is also looking to expand the insolvency litigation offering that Muckle provides.

Laura said: “I am thrilled to join such a forward-thinking firm at such an exciting time. What attracted me to Muckle was its approach to business. Companies like Muckle are paving the way for a new future in the law industry – one which champions flexibility, new ideas and a good work life balance.

“Attitudes are changing within the legal profession following the pandemic and if firms don’t get on board they risk being left behind.

“Something that stands out is the collaborative approach within the firm. We’re client focused but work together as a team to meet that same goal. There’s no competition across departments, and it’s how we ultimately work together as a firm to serve our clients’ needs.

“I’m a firm believer in being the change you want to see. Something I feel passionate about is the evolution of insolvency as a profession. The market has changed and we need to change with it. As a forward-thinking firm, Muckle has welcomed my new ideas and is supporting me – another key factor which drew me to the business.”

Louise Duffy, Partner and Head of Banking & Restructuring, said: “We’re delighted to have Laura on board and she’s a great asset to the team. She brings a wealth of expertise that will help drive our team and firm forward, with her innovative ideas. Welcome to the team Laura.”

Muckle is growing its award-winning team – to view the latest vacancies, visit: https://www.muckle-llp.com/careers/.