My Property Box earns Service Provider of the Year award

Ben Quaintrell, CEO of My Property Box (centre) is presented with the award by Sam Cooke, Managing Director of Blue Bricks Magazine and Hayley Andrews CEO of Your Freedom Empire

Estate agency group My Property Box has been named Service Provider of the Year at the inaugural Blue Bricks Magazine Property Awards.

The judges, including angel investor Helen Chorley, who presents SKY TV show Property Elevator, and property coach, investor and developer Charlotte Edwards, recognised its exceptional commitment and outstanding delivery of services.

The Blue Bricks Magazine Property Awards which represent the pinnacle of success within the property industry, was held amid the grand surroundings of Peckforton Castle in Cheshire.

Recognising innovation, creativity, excellence, and ethics, it celebrates property investors and service providers that go above and beyond.

Ben Quaintrell, founder and CEO of My Property Box, which covers the Tees Valley, County Durham, Tyneside, Wearside, Northumberland and North Yorkshire, said: “We are thrilled to be recognised as Service Provider of the Year.

“It’s testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team, who strive to deliver the highest level of service to our clients, whether it is people buying or selling homes, landlords, tenants, or property investors.

“It’s also a matter of pride that our efforts have been recognised by industry professionals, which serves to enhance the profile and reputation of this business in what is an extremely competitive sector.”

In February, My Property Box, which has offices in Darlington and Newcastle, completed its tenth acquisition in six years after buying Teesside lettings and property investment specialist Brookland Estates Lettings for an undisclosed sum.

Last September, it also launched My Property Box Financial Services to further simplify and streamline the whole process for clients of buying or investing in a property.

Ben added: “Despite the continued growth of the business, we stand by our founding principles of delivering an efficient, user-friendly and value-for-money service across lettings, sales, and property investment.”